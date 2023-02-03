The New England Patriots are set to reunite with Oregon's Adrian Klemm by adding him to their coaching staff, ESPN reported Monday. Klemm reportedly will join the Patriots as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He was the associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon, where he helped the Ducks to form elite pass protection. Oregon (10-3) gave up just five sacks this past season to lead the nation.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO