Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Albany Herald
Reports: Saints to hire Joe Woods as DC
The New Orleans Saints are hiring Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. The move would reunite Woods with Saints head coach Dennis Allen. Woods was the defensive backs coach under Allen in 2014, when Allen was head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders.
Albany Herald
Report: Sean Payton to Earn $18 Million Annually As Broncos Coach
The Broncos landed the biggest name of the NFL coaching cycle, hiring former Saints coach Sean Payton to take over the team. In order to land him, Denver’s new ownership group put up the money to seal the deal.
Albany Herald
Chiefs activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from IR
The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, swapping places onto the active roster with wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman will miss the Super Bowl, as expected, with his own ongoing injury issues. Edwards-Helaire will be active for the first time since Week 11, when he sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Albany Herald
Report: Patriots hiring Oregon assistant Adrian Klemm
The New England Patriots are set to reunite with Oregon's Adrian Klemm by adding him to their coaching staff, ESPN reported Monday. Klemm reportedly will join the Patriots as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He was the associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon, where he helped the Ducks to form elite pass protection. Oregon (10-3) gave up just five sacks this past season to lead the nation.
Albany Herald
NFL Draft Analyst Includes Four Bulldogs in First Round of Latest Mock Draft
We are about a full month into the college football offseason already and inching closer to the NFL draft getting kicked off. There has been increased discussion about players whose draft stock has either risen or fallen since the conclusion of the season, especially after the Reese's Senior Bowl just wrapped up this past weekend.
Albany Herald
Sean Payton nixes Russell Wilson’s personal coach in building
"Let Russ cook" became a popular phrase in the last few years of Russell Wilson's time in Seattle. Wilson will have to get used to cooking with new coach Sean Payton's staff in Denver. Payton is putting the kibosh on Wilson having his own personal QB coach in the building,...
Albany Herald
Seven-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires
Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green retired Monday after 11 NFL seasons, nine with the Cincinnati Bengals. Green, 34, played his last two seasons in Arizona.
Albany Herald
Reports: Vikings hiring Brian Flores as DC
The Minnesota Vikings will hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, ESPN and the NFL Network reported Monday. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after Miami fired him following a three-year stint as the team's head coach.
