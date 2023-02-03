Read full article on original website
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Jack Henry Jakobik commits to Tennessee
2023 defensive back and wide receiver prospect Jack Henry Jakobik committed to Tennessee on Monday. “I’m extremely excited to be committing to the University of Tennessee as a PWO,” Jakobik announced. “Thank you to everyone who has helped along my journey!”. The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s...
Tennessee Vols missed out on an incredible feat
The Tennessee Vols just narrowly missed out on an incredible feat this week. Tennessee basketball’s 46-43 win over Auburn on Saturday combined with Purdue’s loss to Indiana could’ve lifted the Vols to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this week. UT’s surprising loss to the Florida...
