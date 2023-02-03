The 2023 dates are officially out for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) legal services workshop series. Our organization offers DACA, citizenship and, in some cases, general legal consultations to community members who are currently undocumented or looking to go through the naturalization process. These are free, public events. You can contact our communication manager, Katherine Garcia, or our legal services manager, JD Garza, at jd@coloradoimmigrant.org for more information. In collaboration with the City of Denver, CIRC’s first workshop will take place at Barnum Recreation Center (360 Hooker St. Denver, CO 80219) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

