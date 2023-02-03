Read full article on original website
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood VillageBrittany AnasGreenwood Village, CO
Pumpkin hurling contest may return to AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Albany Herald
Reports: Vikings hiring Brian Flores as DC
The Minnesota Vikings will hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, ESPN and the NFL Network reported Monday. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after Miami fired him following a three-year stint as the team's head coach.
Albany Herald
Sean Payton nixes Russell Wilson’s personal coach in building
"Let Russ cook" became a popular phrase in the last few years of Russell Wilson's time in Seattle. Wilson will have to get used to cooking with new coach Sean Payton's staff in Denver. Payton is putting the kibosh on Wilson having his own personal QB coach in the building,...
Albany Herald
Report: Sean Payton to Earn $18 Million Annually As Broncos Coach
The Broncos landed the biggest name of the NFL coaching cycle, hiring former Saints coach Sean Payton to take over the team. In order to land him, Denver’s new ownership group put up the money to seal the deal.
Albany Herald
Seven-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires
Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green retired Monday after 11 NFL seasons, nine with the Cincinnati Bengals. Green, 34, played his last two seasons in Arizona.
Albany Herald
Chiefs activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from IR
The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, swapping places onto the active roster with wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman will miss the Super Bowl, as expected, with his own ongoing injury issues. Edwards-Helaire will be active for the first time since Week 11, when he sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Albany Herald
Madden simulation predicts Eagles over Chiefs in Super Bowl
The Madden NFL 23 video game is predicting a change to the recent run of competitive Super Bowls -- the official simulation plays out with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-17 in Super Bowl LVII. The simulation game was tied 10-10 at the half. However, the Eagles...
Albany Herald
NFL Draft Analyst Includes Four Bulldogs in First Round of Latest Mock Draft
We are about a full month into the college football offseason already and inching closer to the NFL draft getting kicked off. There has been increased discussion about players whose draft stock has either risen or fallen since the conclusion of the season, especially after the Reese's Senior Bowl just wrapped up this past weekend.
