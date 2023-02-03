ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
Albany Herald

Reports: Vikings hiring Brian Flores as DC

The Minnesota Vikings will hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, ESPN and the NFL Network reported Monday. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after Miami fired him following a three-year stint as the team's head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Albany Herald

Sean Payton nixes Russell Wilson’s personal coach in building

"Let Russ cook" became a popular phrase in the last few years of Russell Wilson's time in Seattle. Wilson will have to get used to cooking with new coach Sean Payton's staff in Denver. Payton is putting the kibosh on Wilson having his own personal QB coach in the building,...
DENVER, CO
Albany Herald

Chiefs activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from IR

The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, swapping places onto the active roster with wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman will miss the Super Bowl, as expected, with his own ongoing injury issues. Edwards-Helaire will be active for the first time since Week 11, when he sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Chargers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Albany Herald

Madden simulation predicts Eagles over Chiefs in Super Bowl

The Madden NFL 23 video game is predicting a change to the recent run of competitive Super Bowls -- the official simulation plays out with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-17 in Super Bowl LVII. The simulation game was tied 10-10 at the half. However, the Eagles...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Albany Herald

NFL Draft Analyst Includes Four Bulldogs in First Round of Latest Mock Draft

We are about a full month into the college football offseason already and inching closer to the NFL draft getting kicked off. There has been increased discussion about players whose draft stock has either risen or fallen since the conclusion of the season, especially after the Reese's Senior Bowl just wrapped up this past weekend.
ATLANTA, GA

