cbs17
Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
cbs17
1 person shot after fight at Fayetteville bar, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police. This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight. Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot. The victim was taken...
WRAL
Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
cbs17
Range Rover driver crashes into child, mom during chase in Dunn; 3 kilos of cocaine found in SUV, deputies say
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on drug charges after she fled Harnett County deputies and triggered a crash that injured a child and mother in another car Sunday, deputies say. The incident began Sunday afternoon when a traffic stop was made at the intersection of Wilson...
Authorities Accused Missing North Carolina Girl Of Running Away. Now They Realize She Was Abducted
Timeka Donyale Pridgen was a typical teenager who enjoyed drawing. Timeka lived with her mother, Cosandra Best, in an apartment on South Street in La Grange, North Carolina. Cosandra was dating a man named Eric Earl Mercer Moore, Sr.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling drugs
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man for allegedly selling drugs. 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy of Elizabethtown was arrested on Saturday on active warrants for Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, and two counts of Conspire to sell/deliver cocaine.
WECT
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
Man Charged With Murder After Dismembered Body Found in a Barrel on His Property
A 42-year-old parolee, who was already in custody on stolen vehicle and drug-related charges, faces a murder charge after authorities say they found a sealed 55-gallon barrel on his property containing hardened concrete and the dismembered remains of a man last seen on Christmas Eve. Jackie Lamar Bright was charged...
cbs17
1 arrested for shooting man several times early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was shot several times early Saturday morning. At about 2:24 a.m., officers said they were called to the 9900 block of Sweet Oak Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found...
sandhillssentinel.com
FBI offering additional reward in substation shooting
An additional reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in the ongoing Moore County power grid attack investigation. The FBI Charlotte field office announced in a Feb. 3 press release it is offering rewards of up to $25,000 in two separate investigations of shootings at electrical substations in North Carolina. Agents continue working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on the cases. At this time, investigators do not believe the shootings in Moore and Randolph counties are connected.
cbs17
Crips gang member in Selma gets 30 years in prison for selling cocaine, crack
RALEIGH, N.C. — A verified Crips gang member was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for multiple cocaine and crack charges, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents and other information presented in court, in January 2020, Deondre Montreal...
YAHOO!
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigates death of woman found in Wade
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found Friday evening along a rural stretch of road in Wade. According to a news release, deputies were called to the 6000 block of River Road at 8:33 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity was withheld pending next of kin notification. The Sheriff's Office did not provide further details.
cbs17
Fake deputies swindling Cumberland County residents out of money in new phone scam, sheriff’s office warns
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Almost one year to the day of the last phone scam of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy impersonators, the county is warning residents of another. It has been reported “that another aggressive and sophisticated phone scam targeting citizens has been making the rounds throughout...
WECT
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
wpde.com
Deputies searching for suspect in Scotland County grocery store robbery
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a robbery around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at County Line grocery on Highway 71 in Scotland County near Robeson County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Officers released surveillance pictures of the...
NC man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
Woman found dead from Cumberland County shooting
WADE, N.C. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office found a body along a rural area on Friday night, launching a death investigation. Deputies discovered a woman's body around 8:33 p.m. on the 6000 block of River Road in Wade. The sheriff's office said the woman appeared to have died...
cbs17
3rd woman charged with trespassing on school bus in Cumberland County in less than a month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is the third person in less than a month to be charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Alexis Nideyah Beard, 22, was arrested and charged at 9:51 a.m. on Friday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Beard...
wpde.com
Woman arrested after newborn found dead along NC railroad tracks: Sheriff
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman is charged after a newborn baby was found dead last week along railroad tracks in East Rockingham, according to Richmond County Sheriff Mark Gulledge. Kimberly Dawn Harris, 27, of Rockingham was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and felony conceal/fail to report...
One person dies, three vehicles damaged in Cumberland County crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — State troopers and emergency workers responded to a deadly crash Sunday afternoon. One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene. WRAL News is working to learn...
