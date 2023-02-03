ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
SANFORD, NC
1 person shot after fight at Fayetteville bar, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police. This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight. Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot. The victim was taken...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling drugs

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man for allegedly selling drugs. 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy of Elizabethtown was arrested on Saturday on active warrants for Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, and two counts of Conspire to sell/deliver cocaine.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says

Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WILMINGTON, NC
FBI offering additional reward in substation shooting

An additional reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in the ongoing Moore County power grid attack investigation. The FBI Charlotte field office announced in a Feb. 3 press release it is offering rewards of up to $25,000 in two separate investigations of shootings at electrical substations in North Carolina. Agents continue working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on the cases. At this time, investigators do not believe the shootings in Moore and Randolph counties are connected.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigates death of woman found in Wade

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found Friday evening along a rural stretch of road in Wade. According to a news release, deputies were called to the 6000 block of River Road at 8:33 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity was withheld pending next of kin notification. The Sheriff's Office did not provide further details.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

