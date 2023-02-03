An additional reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in the ongoing Moore County power grid attack investigation. The FBI Charlotte field office announced in a Feb. 3 press release it is offering rewards of up to $25,000 in two separate investigations of shootings at electrical substations in North Carolina. Agents continue working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on the cases. At this time, investigators do not believe the shootings in Moore and Randolph counties are connected.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO