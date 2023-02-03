PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the 2022-23 NFL season nearly completed, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of its assistant coaches. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brian Flores will accept the defensive coordinator position for the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers hired Flores heading into the 2022 season as its senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Prior to coming to Pittsburgh, Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He finished his tenure with a 24-25 record, with no postseason appearances. Flores will be inheriting a defense in Minnesota that ranked 30th in points given up per game with 25.4 and 31st in total yards per game given up with 391.1.

