Revive, part of The Weber Shandwick Collective, names Chris Bevolo CEO. Bevolo has been with Revive since 2014, most recently serving as chief growth and brand officer. He was previously the owner and lead strategist of Interval, a Minneapolis-based healthcare marketing firm he founded in 1995. As Revive's CEO, he will be responsible for leading the agency of nearly 100 employees, which is based in Nashville and has employees across the country. He will report to Weber Shandwick CEO, North America Jim O'Leary. "Chris's leadership in growing and building brands is key to the agency's success – and will serve our clients, and the healthcare industry at-large well as they face a variety of challenges," said Weber Shandwick president Susan Howe.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO