dallasexpress.com
Execution of Murderer of Three Delayed
A judge has delayed the execution of a man who killed three teenagers in their sleep in a Texas home. John Balentine, 54, was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at a state prison in Huntsville on February 8. Balentine was convicted of murdering three teenagers, Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Steven Watson, 15, and Kai Brooke Geyer, also 15. The crime occurred in January 1998 while they slept in their Amarillo home.
KTRE
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police have released the names of two men charged in a quadruple shooting at a house party this weekend that left two people dead and two others injured. Detectives on Saturday afternoon arrested Joe Allen Lewis, 22, and Lynn Johnson, 19, both of Livingston, Texas,...
UPDATE: (Feb. 6, 7:30 a.m.) The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit identified the suspect that was taken into custody in the wake of the death of 31-year-old Kendra Vela, who was found dead on Sunday. Police said that 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was taken into custody and booked into the Potter County Detention Center related […]
KTRE
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department identified a homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead at a hotel over the weekend. 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Kendra Vela that happened on Sunday. Vela was found dead with gunshot wounds in a hotel...
KTRE
Report: Truck driver failed to yield right of way in crash that killed 2 SFA students
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - A TxDOT crash report gives more detail on the Corrigan crash that killed SFA students Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring. On Jan. 20 at about 1:32 p.m., the two students were traveling on US Highway 59 in a Nissan Versa when a Freightliner turned onto the highway in front of them from an intersecting road, according to the report.
KTRE
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured. HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four...
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
KFDA
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter cases and ask for harsher punishments. State District Judge Douglas Woodburn granted the motions in the case of Larry Rolen who prosecutors say killed five family members in a wreck two years ago.
KTRE
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near the 4600 block of East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra...
canyonnews.com
Obit: Iva “Jean” Irwin
Iva “Jean” Irwin passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas after a long and blessed life. A private family burial will be at Memory Gardens on Monday, February 13, 2023. Her casket will make one final trip past Irwin Greenhouses on her way to interment....
Last Minute Hold Up in Murder of Three Teenage Boys in Amarillo
A cold winter day here in Amarillo saw John Balentine put an end to three teenage boys while they were sleeping back in 1998. It's been twenty-five years since that fateful night. There have been a few close calls after Balentine received the death penalty. He was as close as...
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Brother With Broom In Borger
Okay so if you've had siblings around you, it's almost guaranteed that you've had a disagreement with them that has turned physical at some point. Of course, that was when we were toddlers and not full-grown adults. As we grow older into our teenage and adult years, hopefully, we have...
2 arrested after deadly shooting at off-campus-party near Sam Houston State University, police say
According to police, one of the suspects has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with more charges expected soon, police say.
KFDA
‘They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools’ Experts discuss gun safety misconceptions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In an effort to keep gun violence in the city at bay, experts say when it comes to owning a gun, responsibility is key. “They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools. just like many other tools that a person uses in different occupations, there are safety rules in place for a reason,” says Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police, Amarillo Police Department.
KFDA
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
KFDA
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man yesterday, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Thursday 6:32 p.m., police were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Wilson Street on an assault. A 79-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Jeffrey McGunegle Third to File to Run for Mayor
Life coach Jeffrey McGunegle became the third person to file for mayor of Amarillo today, according to documents filed with city hall. McGunegle's filing follows comments he made at a city council meeting last month, where he stated that he sees "a standard of mediocrity" instead of "a standard of excellence" in Amarillo.
