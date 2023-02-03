ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Execution of Murderer of Three Delayed

A judge has delayed the execution of a man who killed three teenagers in their sleep in a Texas home. John Balentine, 54, was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at a state prison in Huntsville on February 8. Balentine was convicted of murdering three teenagers, Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Steven Watson, 15, and Kai Brooke Geyer, also 15. The crime occurred in January 1998 while they slept in their Amarillo home.
Report: Truck driver failed to yield right of way in crash that killed 2 SFA students

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - A TxDOT crash report gives more detail on the Corrigan crash that killed SFA students Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring. On Jan. 20 at about 1:32 p.m., the two students were traveling on US Highway 59 in a Nissan Versa when a Freightliner turned onto the highway in front of them from an intersecting road, according to the report.
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured. HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four...
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near the 4600 block of East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra...
Obit: Iva “Jean” Irwin

Iva “Jean” Irwin passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas after a long and blessed life. A private family burial will be at Memory Gardens on Monday, February 13, 2023. Her casket will make one final trip past Irwin Greenhouses on her way to interment....
‘They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools’ Experts discuss gun safety misconceptions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In an effort to keep gun violence in the city at bay, experts say when it comes to owning a gun, responsibility is key. “They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools. just like many other tools that a person uses in different occupations, there are safety rules in place for a reason,” says Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police, Amarillo Police Department.
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
The Amarillo Pioneer

Jeffrey McGunegle Third to File to Run for Mayor

Life coach Jeffrey McGunegle became the third person to file for mayor of Amarillo today, according to documents filed with city hall. McGunegle's filing follows comments he made at a city council meeting last month, where he stated that he sees "a standard of mediocrity" instead of "a standard of excellence" in Amarillo.
