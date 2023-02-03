'Pure luck' gives Rau family back-to-back medallion win

It was much to David Rau's surprise that after what felt like a lifetime of digging through the snow, he came across a package that was all too familiar.

"We had no idea where we really should be looking, or even if we were in the right place," Rau said. "We just started digging."

On the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 25, a full two days into the annual Bold and Cold Medallion Hunt, Rau happened upon the 2023 medallion, buried alongside the fountain at Mineral Springs Park. Going off only the first two clues released by the People's Press and the first two bonus hints found at the Owatonna Motor Company website, Rau said his family was certain it would be at a more popular park, but other than that, they were stumped.

"We thought maybe it could have been at Morehouse, but it was just there a few years ago," Rau said. "We didn't think it would be there again so soon, so we decided to just go to Mineral Springs."

At the park, Rau said there were plenty of other people also looking in various places. He, his wife and their 10-year-old son Grayson began combing through the playground area, looked around Princess Owatonna and then fanned out to cover more ground before it got dark.

"I was digging all around the base of the fountain and inside of it," Rau said. "I couldn't believe when I found it. It was pure luck."

This is the quickest the medallion has ever been found, an Grayson was delighted to know the family would once again get to revel in glory as they received another $500 in Owatonna Chamber bucks. Last year, when the family located the medallion at the Steele County Fairgrounds during the very last day of the hunt, the Raus used the money throughout the course of the year going out to eat at various restaurants together.

"El Tequila is my favorite," Grayson said.

Even though the hunt was over, Rau said they were all excited to see the remaining three clues to try to determine if they would have eventually been led to the fountain in the end. Though the fourth clue being centered around disc golf would have confirmed their suspicion it was in Mineral Springs Park, Rau said there was a chance they may have only gotten as far as searching around the Princess Owatonna statute before someone else would have found the medallion.

"Honestly we would have gone all over and explored the rest of the park before dark, and would have been back the next day to cover the rest," Rau said. "It just sort of happened."

Rau laughed that the family feels they were "owed" the somewhat easy and fast win this year, considering all the hours they spent hunting the medallion in 2022.

"We spent a ridiculous amount of time looking for that thing, and there were a ton more people, too," Rau said. "I think it was too early in the hunt for there to be as many people, but I do think it is becoming more competitive."

As for what to do with their winnings this year, Rau said they plan to once again support local restaurants as a family.

The Bold and Cold Medallion hunt is co-sponsored by Owatonna Motor Company, Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Owatonna People’s Press.