ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

'Pure luck' gives Rau family back-to-back medallion win

By By ANNIE HARMAN
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wZoP_0kblTEWM00

It was much to David Rau's surprise that after what felt like a lifetime of digging through the snow, he came across a package that was all too familiar.

"We had no idea where we really should be looking, or even if we were in the right place," Rau said. "We just started digging."

On the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 25, a full two days into the annual Bold and Cold Medallion Hunt, Rau happened upon the 2023 medallion, buried alongside the fountain at Mineral Springs Park. Going off only the first two clues released by the People's Press and the first two bonus hints found at the Owatonna Motor Company website, Rau said his family was certain it would be at a more popular park, but other than that, they were stumped.

"We thought maybe it could have been at Morehouse, but it was just there a few years ago," Rau said. "We didn't think it would be there again so soon, so we decided to just go to Mineral Springs."

At the park, Rau said there were plenty of other people also looking in various places. He, his wife and their 10-year-old son Grayson began combing through the playground area, looked around Princess Owatonna and then fanned out to cover more ground before it got dark.

"I was digging all around the base of the fountain and inside of it," Rau said. "I couldn't believe when I found it. It was pure luck."

This is the quickest the medallion has ever been found, an Grayson was delighted to know the family would once again get to revel in glory as they received another $500 in Owatonna Chamber bucks. Last year, when the family located the medallion at the Steele County Fairgrounds during the very last day of the hunt, the Raus used the money throughout the course of the year going out to eat at various restaurants together.

"El Tequila is my favorite," Grayson said.

Even though the hunt was over, Rau said they were all excited to see the remaining three clues to try to determine if they would have eventually been led to the fountain in the end. Though the fourth clue being centered around disc golf would have confirmed their suspicion it was in Mineral Springs Park, Rau said there was a chance they may have only gotten as far as searching around the Princess Owatonna statute before someone else would have found the medallion.

"Honestly we would have gone all over and explored the rest of the park before dark, and would have been back the next day to cover the rest," Rau said. "It just sort of happened."

Rau laughed that the family feels they were "owed" the somewhat easy and fast win this year, considering all the hours they spent hunting the medallion in 2022.

"We spent a ridiculous amount of time looking for that thing, and there were a ton more people, too," Rau said. "I think it was too early in the hunt for there to be as many people, but I do think it is becoming more competitive."

As for what to do with their winnings this year, Rau said they plan to once again support local restaurants as a family.

The Bold and Cold Medallion hunt is co-sponsored by Owatonna Motor Company, Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Owatonna People’s Press.

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show

Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
MANKATO, MN
Faribault County Register

She’s Miss Minnesota Teen Volunteer

Blue Earth Area (BEA) senior Sophie Keister could say that she did not find the pageant life; rather, the pageant life found her. Mere months ago, Keister received an unexpected phone call asking if she would be interested in representing Minnesota as an at-large titleholder in the Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant.
BLUE EARTH, MN
KEYC

Visit Mankato hires new director

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Visit Mankato has hired a new director. Ashlee White joins the organization with more than a decade of public relations and marketing experience across the travel, hospitality, healthcare and consumer product industry. After graduating from Minnesota State University, Mankato, White spent close to a decade working...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

ABC and Toy Zone store in Rochester to close

(ABC 6 News) – The owners of ABC and Toy Zone in Rochester announced they are retiring from retail and that the store will close. In an email sent out Tuesday morning, store owners Steve and Rene Nordhus, said they’ve decided to retire from retail to focus on spending quality time with their family and do some traveling.
ROCHESTER, MN
tourcounsel.com

Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota

Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
BURNSVILLE, MN
hot967.fm

Woman Injured After Semi, Pickup Collide Near Albert Lea

(Albert Lea, MN) — A woman is injured after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Albert Lea. The tractor and the Chevy Silverado collided on Interstate 35 Saturday morning. The 58-year-old woman driving the semi was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Two winners in North Iowa claim their lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa – Two North Iowa woman have won big with Iowa Lottery scratch games. Jessica Chambers of Mason City won the 16th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She claimed her $300,000 prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Chambers bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor, 1303 North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Stewartville man sentenced for savage 2021 beating in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A savage beating results in probation for a Stewartville man. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 22, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, 30 hours of community work service, and must pay $3,438.50 in restitution. Mohamed pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Stewartville family asking for community’s help after accident

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville family is asking for the communities help after an accident earlier this month changed their lives forever. A little over two weeks ago, it was just a typical day of carpentry work for 60-year-old Casey Rieck. He was building a roof for a business in Altura. But while on the roof, he slipped, and now his family is trying to hold it together.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash

An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
OWATONNA, MN
KAAL-TV

Trailer park residents forced out of their homes

(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay, now their utilities have been shut off and their homes condemned. I guess if they were in this...
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
451
Followers
804
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy