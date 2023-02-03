ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xzibit’s Estranged Wife Demands Monthly Support Be Increased To $14k A Month, Says He Hasn't Seen Their Son In Months

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
MEGA

Xzibit ’s estranged wife Krista Joiner has rushed to court pleading for her monthly support to be increased and accused the rapper of not seeing his son since October, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Krista has demanded her $6k a month in support be increased to around $14k.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mdn0q_0kblT8JF00
MEGA

In the filing, Krista said she has had to borrow funds from family and friends to support her and their 12-year-old son Gatlyn.

Further, she accused Xzibit of dragging his feet on turning over the financial records that she requested. She said his team produced a set of documents recently, but she still wants more. In addition, she said Xzibit had been deposed on December 19 but failed to produce any documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063Q84_0kblT8JF00
MEGA

Krista said the tax returns they did produce showed Xzibit pulled in $45k a month. She said the $6k a month support figure was based on Xzibit’s income being reported as $25k a month.

In addition, Krista accused Xzibit of refusing to pay for the parties' health insurance premiums over the last few months and said he also stopped paying the full amount of the minor child’s tuition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8izE_0kblT8JF00
MEGA

Krista accused Xzibit of not even seeing their son since October 2022 . “I believe the last time he actually saw Gatlyn was around [Xzibit’s] own birthday in September 2022. Gatlyn called [Xzibit] on Christmas and [Xzibit] refused to answer or call him back. Our son is devastated,” Krista wrote in court documents .

“Meanwhile, we see on [Xzibit’s] social media posts that he is frequently on tour in exotic countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Australia, and New Zealand, only in the last few months,” Krista wrote.

She accused him of continuing to live and publicly flaunt the lifestyle of a rich and famous rap artist with a thriving cannabis business,” all while not making all the required payments for their kid’s schooling.

Back in 2021, Krista filed for divorce from the rapper. The couple had been together since 2001 and walked down the aisle in 2014. They had 2 children but one tragically died 11 days after being born prematurely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2odv_0kblT8JF00
MEGA

Xzibit claimed that the pandemic caused his income to dry up and argued against high support payments in the past.

Comments / 591

Miki Ashwood
3d ago

Pay child support for his child yes definitely talk to your son. But his estrange wife needs to get a damn job. Definitely shouldn't let her get into his head to the point it affects his relationship with his son.

Reply(30)
190
Victor Asonye
3d ago

what is wrong with most American women? Every day on the news, one of them is asking for child support or asking for it to be increased, this sometimes make the man develop hatred for the kis involved because of the wicked attitude and character of the woman to the guys. What if the guy dies?

Reply(75)
132
onlyinyourmind
3d ago

that kid doesn't need that much money in support a month and that money is not to support your habits. he probably hasn't seen his son because he wants to avoid the hell out of you

Reply(12)
67
