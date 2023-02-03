Xzibit’s Estranged Wife Demands Monthly Support Be Increased To $14k A Month, Says He Hasn't Seen Their Son In Months

MEGA

Xzibit ’s estranged wife Krista Joiner has rushed to court pleading for her monthly support to be increased and accused the rapper of not seeing his son since October, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Krista has demanded her $6k a month in support be increased to around $14k.

In the filing, Krista said she has had to borrow funds from family and friends to support her and their 12-year-old son Gatlyn.

Further, she accused Xzibit of dragging his feet on turning over the financial records that she requested. She said his team produced a set of documents recently, but she still wants more. In addition, she said Xzibit had been deposed on December 19 but failed to produce any documents.

Krista said the tax returns they did produce showed Xzibit pulled in $45k a month. She said the $6k a month support figure was based on Xzibit’s income being reported as $25k a month.

In addition, Krista accused Xzibit of refusing to pay for the parties' health insurance premiums over the last few months and said he also stopped paying the full amount of the minor child’s tuition.

Krista accused Xzibit of not even seeing their son since October 2022 . “I believe the last time he actually saw Gatlyn was around [Xzibit’s] own birthday in September 2022. Gatlyn called [Xzibit] on Christmas and [Xzibit] refused to answer or call him back. Our son is devastated,” Krista wrote in court documents .

“Meanwhile, we see on [Xzibit’s] social media posts that he is frequently on tour in exotic countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Australia, and New Zealand, only in the last few months,” Krista wrote.

She accused him of continuing to live and publicly flaunt the lifestyle of a rich and famous rap artist with a thriving cannabis business,” all while not making all the required payments for their kid’s schooling.

Back in 2021, Krista filed for divorce from the rapper. The couple had been together since 2001 and walked down the aisle in 2014. They had 2 children but one tragically died 11 days after being born prematurely.

Xzibit claimed that the pandemic caused his income to dry up and argued against high support payments in the past.