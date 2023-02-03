Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
Parolee convicted for fatal shooting during Rochester robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday. Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive. The second victim, severely injured, was able to […]
WHEC TV-10
Deputies: Dave & Busters employee attacked by a group of juveniles
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says an employee of Dave and Busters was attacked by a group of juveniles on Saturday night. Deputies responded to Dave and Busters on Miracle Mile Drive in Henrietta around 9 p.m. after getting reports of a fight. MCSO said...
Man grazed in shooting on Cottage Street, RPD investigates
Officers located a man in his 20s suffering from a graze wound in his lower body, which was non-life-threatening.
13 WHAM
Juveniles accused of attacking employee at Dave & Buster's in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — An employee from Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall is recovering after allegedly being attacked by a group of juveniles Friday night. Deputies said a group of approximately 20 juveniles had been causing issues throughout the night. Employees said they asked the group to leave, but...
Brighton police: Two suspects armed with plastic shovel rob Brighton 7-11
Brighton police said that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no one was taken into custody.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot inside home on Cottage Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One person was shot inside a home on Cottage Street on Sunday night. Rochester Police say a call came in for a report of shots fired into a house. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been grazed by a bullet.
Who is Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief?
Chief Brian Gould said Blackchief is a 17-year veteran of the force and serves on the SWAT team and patrol division.
iheart.com
15-Year-Old Canandaigua Girl Arrested for Deadly Fire in New York City
An unnamed 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua is under arrest in New York City on charges she set a deadly fire. Authorities tell media outlets the girl is a chronic runaway from a group home and used an accelerant to set the fire January 29th in the Bronx. Investigators say she...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire
A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
WHEC TV-10
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism
GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
Cheektowaga Police officer struck by stolen vehicle
A Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a suspect in a stolen car early Monday morning on the Union Road overpass near the 33. Patrolman Troy Blackchief was taken by ambulance and underwent surgery at ECMC.
Cheektowaga officer hospitalized following car chase
Cheektowaga Police say they were helping another police agency with a vehicle pursuit when an officer deployed stop sticks at Union Road near the 33 to try to end the chase.
Rush-Henrietta school employee arrested for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to student
A Rush-Henrietta Central School District substitute employee was arrested in mid-January and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from Rush-Henrietta Interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel.
RPD: Man injured in hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Man stole several game consoles, told employee he had gun
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man stole several game consoles and told an employee he had a gun, resulting in an evacuation of a Wal-Mart in Batavia on Saturday night, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the male came into the store just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, broke a Nintendo Switch glass […]
18-year-old fought Police after being arrested with DWI in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager from Lyons was arrested early this morning after leading Police on a chase to his home, driving while intoxicated and fighting police after being arrested. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Zachary J. Shaffer of Jackson School Road in Lyons for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest […]
Investigators frustrated by lack of tips in the murder of 16-year-old Zahira Smith
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An inflated balloon greeted guests at a sweet 16 party last summer. It’s among the eerie images now part of police evidence captured the night 16-year-old Zahira Smith was shot and killed. Smith’s 17th birthday is February 5th, but her family will be celebrating without her — and without the closure […]
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for domestic violence jumps onto hood of patrol car
PENN YAN, N.Y. – Yates County Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Saturday at 9:37 p.m on Rubin Drive. Officials say Brian Lindsay charged at the patrol car when they got to the house, and jumped onto the hood. Once Lindsay was taken into custody, he spit blood into a deputy’s face.
Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.
Man in New York State Finds Apartment is On Fire as Other Man Wears His Clothes & Eats His Food
Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money. It's definitely a case of...
Comments / 0