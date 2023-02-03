ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
lehighvalleynews.com

Advocates brave cold to support LGBT center after 'bigoted' attack

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — More than 70 people defied below-freezing temperatures Saturday to show support for Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in the wake of what it called "propaganda" and "bigotry" directed at it by a Republican politician and a Fox News report. No counter-protesters were there. Supporters gathered at the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Bethlehem Lutheran churches' sale approved

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem – St. Peter's, Light of Christ and St. John's Windish – voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to sell their buildings to Lehigh University. Members of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem voted to sell their buildings to Lehigh University.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy