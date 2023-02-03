Read full article on original website
lehighvalleynews.com
ArtsQuest to offer concerts, other events at Grange Park in Upper Macungie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — ArtsQuest, the organization that annually presents Musikfest in Bethlehem, has announced it will offer a music festival and other events in Upper Macungie Township this summer. ArtsQuest will hold Concerts on the Grange on May 12-13, it was revealed at a township supervisor meeting...
5 Things to Know today: Three warehouses, one abandoned factory and groundhog skeptics
The bad news? It's Monday. The good news? It's a fresh start to the week. And since February is the shortest month of the year, there are only a few more Mondays left until March. 2023 is flying by, isn't it?. 1. The abandoned Dixie cup factory just outside Easton...
Bethlehem police seek witnesses as man seriously hurt in Route 412 shooting
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Police are seeking witnesses after they found a gunshot victim in a crashed vehicle early Monday on Route 412. Police received a call at 4:09 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash on Hellertown Road (Route 412) not far from the Hellertown line. Officers who arrived found a...
A joint effort: two Lehigh Valley institutions work to delay replacement surgeries
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh University and St. Luke’s University Health Network are teaming up to look into how people can delay the need for joint replacements. The research is currently underway with funds from the National Institutes of Health. Lehigh University and St. Luke's University Health Network are...
Advocates brave cold to support LGBT center after 'bigoted' attack
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — More than 70 people defied below-freezing temperatures Saturday to show support for Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in the wake of what it called "propaganda" and "bigotry" directed at it by a Republican politician and a Fox News report. No counter-protesters were there. Supporters gathered at the...
Bethlehem Lutheran churches' sale approved
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem – St. Peter's, Light of Christ and St. John's Windish – voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to sell their buildings to Lehigh University. Members of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem voted to sell their buildings to Lehigh University.
10th Lehigh Valley Winter Classic raises spirits, funds for special-needs hockey
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A mother was asked about her autistic son; about what his playing for the Lehigh Valley Polar Bears special needs hockey team has meant to him. The 10th annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic on Saturday at Bethlehem Municipal Ice Rink was a fundraiser for Special Hockey of Lehigh Valley.
