ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

LETTER: Alcovy Overlay a bad deal for Covington

The Covington City Council meeting held Tuesday, Jan.17 was — to say the least — a big disappointment. Council member Anthony Henderson proposed “initiating a text amendment regarding proposed Alcovy Road Overlay District and allowing the property to remain as M-2 zoning and to permit the mixture of land uses (Industrial, Commercial, Multi-family, and Townhouses).”
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia, Ole Miss stumble into SEC matchup

Georgia will look to beat visiting Ole Miss for the second time in about three weeks in Southeastern Conference play Tuesday night at Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6) lost for the fifth time in their past six games with an 82-57 setback at Texas A&M on Saturday. Ole Miss (9-14, 1-9) extended its losing streak to five games with a 74-71 setback at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

College Park Skyhawks partner with Fifth Third Bank for community programming

The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and Fifth Third Bank Georgia announced a partnership Monday that will focus on community programming, as well as include social media and in-venue elements. The newly formed partnership marks the first banking partner in the history...
COLLEGE PARK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy