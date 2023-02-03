Read full article on original website
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
At a Detroit airport, US police discovered a juvenile dolphin's skull inside abandoned luggage.Sherif AbdelazizDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Charles Oakley recalls when Michael Jordan didn't allow a teenage LeBron James to play in a pickup game - "Mike didn't want to risk LeBron getting hurt"
Charles Oakley took a teenage LeBron James to a pickup game that featured Michael Jordan, who told him he couldn't play because he was worried LeBron would get injured
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Bird Once Called Magic Johnson the ‘Toughest Competitor’ and the ‘Best Player’ He Ever Saw
During his time on the hardwood, Larry Bird was quite the competitor. While he might not have had the same no-holds-barred reputation as Michael Jordan, the Celtics star was no slouch. Beyond his incredible talent, Larry Legend was more than happy to back his own talent and talk more than his fair share of trash. Magic Johnson came to understand that first-hand.
The Best Shooter From Every Decade In NBA History
Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in the last two decades.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s plan to witness LeBron James breaking his record
LeBron James is inching closer and closer to attaining the ultimate achievement in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers star is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time regular season scoring record. Currently, he is 36 points away from overtaking the LA legend. Ahead of this momentous occasion, it was revealed that Kareem is planning to be in attendance, no matter when it happens, per the Kamenetzy Brothers.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
What LeBron passing Kareem means to NBA, greatest debate
It’s about to happen. LeBron James is finally on the brink of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s career scoring record, the torch getting passed from one member of the Los Angeles Lakers to another. James is 35 points away from Abdul-Jabbar’s total of 38,387. The record-breaker could...
This Day In Lakers History: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Outduels Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson In Win Over Rockets
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA yet he doesn’t get talked about nearly enough in those conversations. Regardless, Kareem remains far and away the greatest scorer of all-time and his exploits stretched even into the latter stages of his career. No...
How the NBA scoring record evolved from Wilt to Kareem to LeBron
Wilt Chamberlain knew there was no shortcut to becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader. When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was on the cusp of passing Chamberlain's career scoring record in 1984, Chamberlain saluted Abdul-Jabbar's longevity and consistency. After all, Abdul-Jabbar had needed 15 consecutive seasons of averaging at least 21 points per game to pass Chamberlain's 31,419 points. Now, after averaging at least 20 points per game for 20 straight seasons, LeBron James is about to break Abdul-Jabbar's record.
Lakers All-Time Superteam vs. Rest Of The NBA All-Time Superteam: Who Would Win In A 7-Game Series?
The Lakers All-Time superteam against the Rest of the NBA All-Time superteam would be one of the greatest series in NBA history.
LeBron James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Is he passing Michael Jordan, too?
Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. I say that not because it’s a fact — it isn’t — but because it’s my opinion, and we are obligated more than ever before to take a position on this vital matter. Jordan or LeBron James? James or Jordan?
Michael Jordan's autographed Jordan VIIIs from the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals are up for auction
Up for auction are a pair of autographed Air Jordan VIIIs from the Chicago Bulls' 1993 Eastern Conference Finals victory.
Giannis Antetokounmpo matches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's feat once again
The Greek Freak is blazing his own path of greatness across the NBA's history books.
