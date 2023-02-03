ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Sportscasting

Larry Bird Once Called Magic Johnson the ‘Toughest Competitor’ and the ‘Best Player’ He Ever Saw

During his time on the hardwood, Larry Bird was quite the competitor. While he might not have had the same no-holds-barred reputation as Michael Jordan, the Celtics star was no slouch. Beyond his incredible talent, Larry Legend was more than happy to back his own talent and talk more than his fair share of trash. Magic Johnson came to understand that first-hand.
BOSTON, MA
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s plan to witness LeBron James breaking his record

LeBron James is inching closer and closer to attaining the ultimate achievement in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers star is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time regular season scoring record. Currently, he is 36 points away from overtaking the LA legend. Ahead of this momentous occasion, it was revealed that Kareem is planning to be in attendance, no matter when it happens, per the Kamenetzy Brothers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Houston Chronicle

How the NBA scoring record evolved from Wilt to Kareem to LeBron

Wilt Chamberlain knew there was no shortcut to becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader. When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was on the cusp of passing Chamberlain's career scoring record in 1984, Chamberlain saluted Abdul-Jabbar's longevity and consistency. After all, Abdul-Jabbar had needed 15 consecutive seasons of averaging at least 21 points per game to pass Chamberlain's 31,419 points. Now, after averaging at least 20 points per game for 20 straight seasons, LeBron James is about to break Abdul-Jabbar's record.
OHIO STATE

