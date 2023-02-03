Read full article on original website
OL Reign, Olympique Lyonnais unveil strategic partnership with Club América
OL Reign and Olympique Lyonnais announced on Tuesday a partnership with legendary Mexican side Club América, uniting the three women’s teams to strengthen links between the clubs and develop new collaborations to the benefit of all three organizations. The first event to be held as part of the partnership will be a friendly between OL Reign and América, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. A ticket presale begins on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 AM PT for OL Reign season ticket holders and members of the Club América supporters group, with general sale commencing on Thursday at 10 AM PT.
Tuesday Tigers links: Bally Sports announces Grapefruit League broadcast schedule
Monday was the Detroit Tigers’ Truck Day, a far more consistent predictor of spring than a certain groundhog, and so we’re in the final approach to pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. Whatever comes for the Tigers this year, and expectations seem be extremely low, major league baseball is finally about to gear up for a new season.
Two weeks until Spring Training! - A Hunt and Peck
Today was a beautiful day and though we still have a few more doldrums of winter to endure, it was a nice reminder that Spring Training is only two weeks away! Pitchers and catchers for the St. Louis Cardinals will report in just ten days and players will certainly trickle in before then. In fact, some people look to be leaving very soon:
