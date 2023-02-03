OL Reign and Olympique Lyonnais announced on Tuesday a partnership with legendary Mexican side Club América, uniting the three women’s teams to strengthen links between the clubs and develop new collaborations to the benefit of all three organizations. The first event to be held as part of the partnership will be a friendly between OL Reign and América, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. A ticket presale begins on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 AM PT for OL Reign season ticket holders and members of the Club América supporters group, with general sale commencing on Thursday at 10 AM PT.

TUKWILA, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO