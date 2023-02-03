Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on drug warrants
An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for drug possession was arrested over the weekend when he was found driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Police stopped 28-year-old Jasper Washington of Dearborn Street Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Rundell Street and Sheridan Avenue because the Toyota Camry he was driving had an expired registration sticker. Once the outstanding warrants were discovered, Washington was searched and a large bag of marijuana was reportedly discovered in his pocket.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man had Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, police allege
A 40-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after lab results from a 2022 arrest show he had packaged meth, cocaine and Fentanyl on his person. Anthony Sullivan faces three controlled substance violations and two counts of failure to affix a drug stamp, court records show. The incident in 2022.
KCRG.com
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued an updated statement on the status of the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
KCJJ
Second suspect arrested in robbery of jewelry from Iowa City residence
A second suspect has been arrested for an incident in which tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry was allegedly stolen from an Iowa City residence. According to police, the victim reported about $20,000 in jewelry being stolen from her South Park Drive residence on November 17th. The home was undergoing a renovation project where two workers reportedly conspired to take the jewelry and sell it for profit.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City residents scammed by UI email offering free baby grand piano
The false promise of a free grand piano led several Iowa City community members to fall victim to a scam known as phishing. Many UI and Iowa City community members received a scam email from University of Iowa affiliated email accounts about an individual attempting to give away a free 2014 Yamaha baby grand piano, which is valued at around $6,000.
iheart.com
Driver Injured Saturday in Linn County Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one person is hurt after a crash Saturday night. Investigators say the driver crashed around 7:15pm near the intersection of Covington Road and Ross Road. The Sheriff's Office says the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered into a ditch, ramped back up onto the road, then landed in another ditch.
KWQC
Police: Over $10k embezzled from Freight House Farmer’s Market
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmer’s Market is accused of embezzling over $10,000 dollars, according to court documents. Lorraine Beaman is charged with 1st-degree theft for embezzling about $10,500 worth of funds from the Freight House in Davenport over the last two years. According to affidavits obtained by Davenport Police, Beaman used the money to remodel her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats. Other funds were used for personal expenses -- a trailer, an Apple TV, and services from an attorney, the document stated.
KCJJ
Arrest made in Cedar Rapids murder case
Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in a murder case from last month. On the evening of January 8th, officers responded to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW after receiving a report of an individual being shot. Officers located a vehicle off the roadway in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW with an unresponsive male driver suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The male victim, 22-year-old Mohammed Tawfik, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
KCJJ
California man convicted of trafficking meth to Cedar Rapids
A California man who trafficked hundreds of pounds of meth to Iowa over the course of several years was convicted this week. The Gazette reports that 37-year-old David Poitier Belton of Compton California pleaded to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of being a felon and drug user in possession of a firearm in federal court Wednesday.
Daily Iowan
Cedar Falls developer proposing 31-acre senior living facility in Iowa City
Iowa City residents may have another option for senior and assisted living in western Iowa City. The Western Home Communities is proposing to rezone 31.2 acres of vacant land east of Camp Cardinal Road and north of Gathering Place Lane into a building with 32 beds and 20 townhome-style units. A shared alley and parking would also be included.
abc17news.com
A TikToker shared her cancer journey and raised thousands on GoFundMe. It was all a scam, police say
Madison Russo allegedly used social media to spread awareness about her battle with cancer and to raise almost $40,000 on GoFundMe — but the entire operation was a scam, according to Iowa police, who have charged Russo with theft. Russo, a 19-year-old TikTok content creator, raised more than $37,303...
Yahoo Sports
A Cedar Rapids woman's killing was caught on camera. Activists ask why no one is charged.
Community activists and residents are demanding charges be filed after a Black mother of three was fatally stabbed outside her townhome complex in northeast Cedar Rapids — an incident that was caught on camera. Devonna Walker, 29, died after a heated altercation with her neighbors on Jan 2. Local...
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing from convenience store and drinking beer in front of police
An Iowa City man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly helping himself to several items at a South Gilbert Street convenience store. An officer responded to the Kum & Go at approximately 9:50 am on reports from staff that 35-year-old Todd Brodie of the Quarters Apartment Complex on Highway 6 E had stolen multiple items. He reportedly located Brodie in the parking area by the dumpsters with an open Budweiser in his hand.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)
Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Wiretap Investigation Leads To Drug Bust
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A California man faces at least 10 years in prison for transporting hundreds of pounds of crystal meth from Los Angeles to Cedar Rapids. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the man worked with associates to transport the drugs between 2017 and 2022. Law enforcement found...
iheart.com
Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors
(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
yourfortdodge.com
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
KCRG.com
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver
COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday evening crash sent one person to the hospital in western Linn County, according to officials. At around 7:17 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle near the corner of Covington Road and Ross Road. Deputies believe that the driver of the vehicle looked at their phone, distracting them and causing them to miss a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, ramping over Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
