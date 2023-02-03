Read full article on original website
Marge Carson resumes manufacturing
CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. -- Janet Linly, the new owner and chief executive of furniture brand Marge Carson, announced that the company has resumed production and is taking orders under the new name of Marge Carson Global, Inc. Operating from a 68,000-square-foot production facility in Tijuana, Mexico, the company has re-hired...
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Sawmill curtailments bring increasing lumber prices
Since October 2022, quite a few sawmill operators have taken downtime and curtailments. This is normal for the time of year, as usually lumber demand slows in winter and regular maintenance needs to take place, as well as employee vacation time. Over the past few months there has been perhaps a bit more than the usual reduction of lumber manufacturing volumes, as companies chose to be intentionally proactive against prices falling even further than they already were into the end of last year.
