Saranac Lake, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

adirondackalmanack.com

It’s Debatable: Lake Placid ER closing

Editor’s note: This commentary is in the Jan/Feb 2023 issue of Adirondack Explorer magazine, as part of our “It’s Debatable” feature. In this regular column, we invite organizations and/or individuals to address an issue. For more on this particular topic, read this Adirondack Almanack post on the planned closure of the Lake Placid Emergency Room.
LAKE PLACID, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Lake George Winter Carnival 2023 kicks off with an Arctic blast

Once Friday’s gusty winds calmed, temperatures plunging to 20-below zero froze up the surface of Lake George, and at noon on Saturday, Feb. 4, Lake George Winter Carnival 2023 launched with opening ceremonies in Shepard Park. Winter Carnival Co-chair Nancy Nichols welcomed a small crowd, all bundled up against still sub-zero weather, to the 61st carnival noting that although the lake was covered with ice, it had only been frozen “for about 15 minutes” and was not safe to walk on. She suggested that after the ceremonies, people head indoors for lunch to warm up.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY
schenectadygov.com

Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing

Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) by: Courtney Ward Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing. Niskayuna police received a call around 10:15 a.
NISKAYUNA, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Fire destroys local staple in the North Country

Spaghetti dinners, club meetings, class reunions and more were once held at the Weathercock Bar in Chazy, NY, which is now gone after being destroyed by a fire. Frozen pipes from the bitter cold weekend led to the owner using a space heater to try and thaw the pipes out, but the space heater caught fire, and the flames fully engulfed the building shortly after.
CHAZY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Civil War in the Mohawk Valley: The Battle of Oriskany

General Nicholas Herkimer led the 800-strong Tryon County Militia force in relief of Fort Stanwix. Yet his own younger brother Johan Jost Herkimer was a captain in the Indian Department with Barry St. Leger’s British force that laid siege to the fort and participated in the ambush known as the Battle of Oriskany, one of the bloodiest battles in the entire eight year conflict.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

‘X-Files’ museum to host fan fest in Upstate NY, will feature star-studded appearances

The truth is out there, just like “The X-files” said, and can be found in Upstate New York. Last April, a museum in Saratoga County opened featuring thousands of items from “The X-Files.” This year, the museum is hosting a two-day event celebrating the 30th anniversary since the show’s release, on July 7-8. “The X-Files” fan fest will feature guest appearances from actress Karin Konoval, artist J.J. Lendl, and actress Annabeth Gish.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WRGB

Capital Region warming stations and homeless shelters

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Here are a list of warming stations and homeless shelters around the Capital Region:. Bethesda House 834 State Street Schenectady, NY 12307 Friday – Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY 12305 Friday...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy community assists firefighters battling flames during extreme cold

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out at 494 2nd Ave in Troy early Saturday morning. According to fire officials, all residents were evacuated, but the house was a total loss. While fighting the fire, the department dealt with icy conditions in the negatives with frigid wind chills. The department found it more challenging to […]
TROY, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter

Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Syracuse.com

Comedian Lewis Black postpones show in Central NY: ‘Nothing upsets me more’

Comedian Lewis Black always seems angry, but this time he’s upset because he has to postpone some of his 2023 tour dates. Black announced over the weekend that he has to reschedule shows in Upstate New York, including March 2 at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, March 3 at The Stanley Theatre in Utica and March 4 at the Kodak Theater in Rochester. Those performances are now rescheduled for Oct. 13 in Rochester, Oct. 14 in Utica, and Nov. 16 in Troy.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

