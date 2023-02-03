Read full article on original website
adirondackalmanack.com
It’s Debatable: Lake Placid ER closing
Editor’s note: This commentary is in the Jan/Feb 2023 issue of Adirondack Explorer magazine, as part of our “It’s Debatable” feature. In this regular column, we invite organizations and/or individuals to address an issue. For more on this particular topic, read this Adirondack Almanack post on the planned closure of the Lake Placid Emergency Room.
Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location
BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George Winter Carnival 2023 kicks off with an Arctic blast
Once Friday’s gusty winds calmed, temperatures plunging to 20-below zero froze up the surface of Lake George, and at noon on Saturday, Feb. 4, Lake George Winter Carnival 2023 launched with opening ceremonies in Shepard Park. Winter Carnival Co-chair Nancy Nichols welcomed a small crowd, all bundled up against still sub-zero weather, to the 61st carnival noting that although the lake was covered with ice, it had only been frozen “for about 15 minutes” and was not safe to walk on. She suggested that after the ceremonies, people head indoors for lunch to warm up.
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
schenectadygov.com
Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing
Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) by: Courtney Ward Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing. Niskayuna police received a call around 10:15 a.
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
mychamplainvalley.com
Fire destroys local staple in the North Country
Spaghetti dinners, club meetings, class reunions and more were once held at the Weathercock Bar in Chazy, NY, which is now gone after being destroyed by a fire. Frozen pipes from the bitter cold weekend led to the owner using a space heater to try and thaw the pipes out, but the space heater caught fire, and the flames fully engulfed the building shortly after.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
newyorkalmanack.com
Civil War in the Mohawk Valley: The Battle of Oriskany
General Nicholas Herkimer led the 800-strong Tryon County Militia force in relief of Fort Stanwix. Yet his own younger brother Johan Jost Herkimer was a captain in the Indian Department with Barry St. Leger’s British force that laid siege to the fort and participated in the ambush known as the Battle of Oriskany, one of the bloodiest battles in the entire eight year conflict.
DEC investigates smoke, odor complaints at Norlite
The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is investigating odor and smoke complaints from the Norlite Facility in Cohoes. This comes on the heels of another investigation on Thursday after an estimated 200 gallons of oil spilled onto the ground.
‘X-Files’ museum to host fan fest in Upstate NY, will feature star-studded appearances
The truth is out there, just like “The X-files” said, and can be found in Upstate New York. Last April, a museum in Saratoga County opened featuring thousands of items from “The X-Files.” This year, the museum is hosting a two-day event celebrating the 30th anniversary since the show’s release, on July 7-8. “The X-Files” fan fest will feature guest appearances from actress Karin Konoval, artist J.J. Lendl, and actress Annabeth Gish.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
New rustic tavern opens in Fulton County
Slate - A Rustic Tavern recently opened on January 27 in Fulton County. The tavern is located at 2401 Route 10 in Caroga Lake.
WRGB
Capital Region warming stations and homeless shelters
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Here are a list of warming stations and homeless shelters around the Capital Region:. Bethesda House 834 State Street Schenectady, NY 12307 Friday – Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY 12305 Friday...
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Troy community assists firefighters battling flames during extreme cold
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out at 494 2nd Ave in Troy early Saturday morning. According to fire officials, all residents were evacuated, but the house was a total loss. While fighting the fire, the department dealt with icy conditions in the negatives with frigid wind chills. The department found it more challenging to […]
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter
Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
Comedian Lewis Black postpones show in Central NY: ‘Nothing upsets me more’
Comedian Lewis Black always seems angry, but this time he’s upset because he has to postpone some of his 2023 tour dates. Black announced over the weekend that he has to reschedule shows in Upstate New York, including March 2 at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, March 3 at The Stanley Theatre in Utica and March 4 at the Kodak Theater in Rochester. Those performances are now rescheduled for Oct. 13 in Rochester, Oct. 14 in Utica, and Nov. 16 in Troy.
