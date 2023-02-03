ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Explore the intersection of psychology and racism during Cummings Center for the History of Psychology museum tour

By Jennifer Conn
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Freight train cars continued to burn Saturday sending up heavy smoke following a derailment that prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy