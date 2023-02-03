Read full article on original website
DeSantis appointees would oversee Disney’s theme parks under bill to revamp Reedy Creek
Gov. Ron DeSantis may soon get to pick the people who govern Disney’s Orlando-area theme parks, a move that would give the Republican leader new authority over the state’s largest employer and a recent political foe. Republican lawmakers on Monday unveiled a bill to turn over control of...
DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate
Facing accusations of whitewashing history after his administration blocked a new Black studies course for high-achieving high schoolers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has countered that Florida students already must learn about the triumphs and plight of African Americans. “The state of Florida education standards not only don’t prevent, but they require...
Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared that the state had a “moral obligation” to support families. Lee said Monday that he wants to create a $100 million grant program for nonprofits commonly known as “crisis pregnancy centers.” If approved, Tennessee would become one of the top spenders on such organizations known for dissuading people from getting an abortion. However, now that Roe v. Wade, has been overturned, many centers have shifted to touting that they offer pre-natal prenatal and post-birth classes while Republican lawmakers have gone on the defensive to soften their harsh abortion bans.
Alabama AG: Inmate didn’t suffer in aborted lethal injection
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama attorney general argued an inmate did not suffer unconstitutionally during an aborted lethal injection last year. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Kenneth Eugene Smith seeking to prevent the state from making a second attempt to put him to death. Smith was scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Nov. 17 for the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett. Prison officials said they called off Smith’s execution after they were unable to establish IV access. The state argued that difficulty achieving intravenous access does not equate to cruel and unusual punishment.
Alex Murdaugh murder jury to hear financial crimes evidence
A judge has ruled he will allow jurors to hear evidence that disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was stealing money from his law firm and clients and committing other financial crimes long before his wife and son were killed in 2021. Prosecutors have said those witnesses to potential financial crimes are key to their case in Murdaugh’s double murder trial and that they show he was desperate to cover up those financial misdeeds. The defense argued prosecutors wanted to smear Murdaugh because they have lots of evidence he stole money but none in the killings. The financial crimes witnesses will likely testify before the jury for the next several days.
