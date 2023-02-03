Read full article on original website
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs Duke Player of the Game: Armando Bacot, I guess?
It’s been a while since a UNC-Duke game was as joyless as the one we saw Saturday night. On both sides, open shots were bricked, driving lanes were given up and only occasionally taken advantage of, and rebounding was a contact sport. The Blue Devils came away with the win because they had rim protection and North Carolina didn’t (I mean, you could probably come away with several takeaways, but that was my primary one), and the resulting ugliness makes it hard for me to name any Tar Heel who deserves to be called the Player of the Game. Usually, we do these and name some honorable mentions or possible alternates at the end. For this, though, I feel like I’m trying to pick a least bad option rather than a most good one, so I’ll start with the non-awardees instead. Sort of a process of elimination, I suppose, even if you know from the title who’s going to end up getting it.
Basketball World Reacts To Hubert Davis' Postgame Complaint
North Carolina suffered a 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday night. After falling short against their arch-nemesis, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis expressed grievances over the officiating. Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Davis griped about UNC receiving scarce free-throw opportunities at Cameron Indoor ...
goduke.com
Michelle Cooper: Blue Devil of the Month
Duke soccer star Michelle Cooper capped off her college career this month by winning the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy and being selected No. 2 overall in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft. The MAC Hermann Trophy, a 10-pound crystal soccer ball, goes to the national player of...
Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss to Duke
The fact is Dereck Lively II was a beast. The presence of Duke basketball's 7-foot-1 freshman center, whose eight blocks in Saturday night's 63-57 home win are a program record against UNC, understandably turned the Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) into desperate 3-point shooters in the second half, ...
tarheelblog.com
UNC on the wrong side of an ugly game in loss to Duke
Things started well enough for the Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium in their first matchup against Duke this season. Carolina looked the part of a veteran squad not letting the tricky environment get to them. Things didn’t stay that smooth, though, and several stretches of the game were downright brutal basketball, as UNC dropped the game 63-57.
Technician Online
“Forget about last year.” Keatts on building the roster, Smith on returning to NC State, and more
As the NC State men’s basketball team heads into the final stretch of its season, look back on the 2022 ACC Tipoff and what Kevin Keatts, Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner had to say about what the team took away from a disappointing prior season and how they’re preparing for a season of wins.
alamancenews.com
Cummings boys give coach birthday gift – a victory
Chas Cris had something to celebrate on his birthday – and that’s pretty much the norm for the Cummings boys’ basketball coach. The Cavaliers turned away visiting Bartlett Yancey 70-52 on Friday night. “I think we’ve lost once on my birthday,” Cris said. “Usually we do pretty...
Basketball rankings: Chambers-North Meck game causes shift in statewide top 10
Chambers dispatched of North Mecklenburg in a top 10 matchup on Friday night. As a result, North Meck has dropped from No. 2 to No. 10 in HighSchoolOT's statewide Top 25 basketball poll. Chambers rose from No. 8 to No. 6. Additionally, E.E. Smith and Chatham Charter joined the rankings after Greenboro Day and Lumberton dropped out due to losses to unranked teams.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week
Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
cbs17
What’s up with those new cameras in downtown Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People walking around downtown Wake Forest may notice new, strange cameras hanging overhead. The Town of Wake Forest says the devices are Internet of Things sensors, or IoT sensors. Seven have been installed along South White Street and Owen Avenue. According to town officials,...
BET
Protesters Demand Shaw University Reopen Mosque To The Public
Members of the Muslim community near Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C. held a third protest Saturday (Feb. 4) calling on the historically Black institution to reopen a campus mosque to the public that the administration closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want them to open the building...
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
WRAL
Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays
DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
Durham police investigate crash near bridge, Morreene Road reopens
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News is working to learn more about a possible pedestrian-involved crash on Sunday. Several Durham police cars responded to the scene near Morreene Road in Durham. The road was closed on Sunday afternoon as crews responded. WRAL News has reached out to Durham police but...
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
chapelboro.com
Interior Wall Constructed Within University Place in Preparation for Demolition
While much of the wide-spread renovation of University Place mall in Chapel Hill is seen outdoors, a very visible step in the process happened indoors this week. Contractors spent the last week building a protective wall at the entrance of the southern wing, where Wentworth & Sloan Jewelers, Chik-Fil-A and Burlington Shoes all previously had locations.
North Carolina Highway Patrol investigating after chase leads to 3 car crash in Dunn
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a three car crash in Dunn.
