Durham, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs Duke Player of the Game: Armando Bacot, I guess?

It’s been a while since a UNC-Duke game was as joyless as the one we saw Saturday night. On both sides, open shots were bricked, driving lanes were given up and only occasionally taken advantage of, and rebounding was a contact sport. The Blue Devils came away with the win because they had rim protection and North Carolina didn’t (I mean, you could probably come away with several takeaways, but that was my primary one), and the resulting ugliness makes it hard for me to name any Tar Heel who deserves to be called the Player of the Game. Usually, we do these and name some honorable mentions or possible alternates at the end. For this, though, I feel like I’m trying to pick a least bad option rather than a most good one, so I’ll start with the non-awardees instead. Sort of a process of elimination, I suppose, even if you know from the title who’s going to end up getting it.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Michelle Cooper: Blue Devil of the Month

Duke soccer star Michelle Cooper capped off her college career this month by winning the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy and being selected No. 2 overall in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft. The MAC Hermann Trophy, a 10-pound crystal soccer ball, goes to the national player of...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC on the wrong side of an ugly game in loss to Duke

Things started well enough for the Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium in their first matchup against Duke this season. Carolina looked the part of a veteran squad not letting the tricky environment get to them. Things didn’t stay that smooth, though, and several stretches of the game were downright brutal basketball, as UNC dropped the game 63-57.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

Cummings boys give coach birthday gift – a victory

Chas Cris had something to celebrate on his birthday – and that’s pretty much the norm for the Cummings boys’ basketball coach. The Cavaliers turned away visiting Bartlett Yancey 70-52 on Friday night. “I think we’ve lost once on my birthday,” Cris said. “Usually we do pretty...
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week

Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
DURHAM, NC
tourcounsel.com

Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

What’s up with those new cameras in downtown Wake Forest?

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People walking around downtown Wake Forest may notice new, strange cameras hanging overhead. The Town of Wake Forest says the devices are Internet of Things sensors, or IoT sensors. Seven have been installed along South White Street and Owen Avenue. According to town officials,...
WAKE FOREST, NC
BET

Protesters Demand Shaw University Reopen Mosque To The Public

Members of the Muslim community near Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C. held a third protest Saturday (Feb. 4) calling on the historically Black institution to reopen a campus mosque to the public that the administration closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want them to open the building...
RALEIGH, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays

DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
DURHAM, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
chapelboro.com

Interior Wall Constructed Within University Place in Preparation for Demolition

While much of the wide-spread renovation of University Place mall in Chapel Hill is seen outdoors, a very visible step in the process happened indoors this week. Contractors spent the last week building a protective wall at the entrance of the southern wing, where Wentworth & Sloan Jewelers, Chik-Fil-A and Burlington Shoes all previously had locations.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

