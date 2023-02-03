ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Jewish News

Full investigation into NY plane crash could take 12 to 24 months

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Feb. 3 of its investigation of the Jan. 19 plane crash that killed pilot Boruch Taub of Cleveland Heights and Binyamin (Ben) Chafetz of Beachwood, citing an oil issue with the engine. The report noted fresh oil on the bottom of...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

