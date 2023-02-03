With ‘Let It Be Morning’ and ‘Cinema Sabaya,’ Israeli filmmakers are winning awards for portraying Palestinian stories

Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
From Mel Brooks to Elaine May to Ethan Coen: Producer Julian Schlossberg writes memoir about working with Jewish stars over 6 decades
(JTA) — On a couple of occasions in Julian Schlossberg’s early life, he found himself in parts of the United States where some people he talked to had never met a Jewish person. The first was a stint in the Army, the second was while selling movies to rural television stations.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli MKs tour northern Jerusalem amid push to build new Jewish community
Coalition Knesset members toured northern Jerusalem and the old airport terminal at Atarot on Sunday, where there are plans to build a Jewish neighborhood. The aim of the tour was to encourage the government to speed up the requisite environmental impact review and approval process for the neighborhood in the Jerusalem District Committee.
Cleveland Jewish News
Journalist Friedman discusses Israeli political crisis
Canadian-Israeli journalist and author Matti Friedman spoke to a virtual audience Feb. 5 in an effort to explain the current political crisis in Israel as its government coalition moves to try and pass judicial reform by the end of March. The Zoom event was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.
Cleveland Jewish News
From airport to new homes, these Jewish New Yorkers are helping Ukrainian refugees settle here
(New York Jewish Week) — A year ago, Diana and Vitalii Nakonechnyi never expected that they and their two young kids would be living in Riverdale, a leafy neighborhood in the Bronx. Then again, they also never expected a war would force them to evacuate their hometown of Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu slams ‘explicit threat’ by protest leader to murder him
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night harshly criticized what he said was a “growing wave” of threats directed at himself and other officials, after a leader of the anti-government protests appeared to call for his assassination. “It seemed that all boundaries had been crossed by threats...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish communities embrace security staff in face of rising antisemitism
(JTA) — During one of the recent rainstorms in Los Angeles, a security guard at Amanda Kronstadt’s Jewish high school reminded her to wear her rain jacket on her way home. It was a small thing but the freshman appreciates him going the extra mile. He’s “always looking...
Cleveland Jewish News
Exclusive: Birthright Israel Foundation leader says he’s stepping down at year’s end
Over the course of his illustrious career, Israel “Izzy” Tapoohi has helmed some of the most recognizable Israeli franchises, including Africa-Israel Investments, Bezeq, Israel Bonds and the Israel Electric Corporation. But, as he announces his retirement at year’s end, Tapoohi, 76, says nothing has been more fulfilling than...
Cleveland Jewish News
Finalization of normalization pact text means peace with Sudan within reach, experts say
Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, on Thursday during what Israel’s foreign ministry hailed as a “historic diplomatic visit” to Khartoum. The parties finalized the text of a normalization agreement Sudan would sign...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rain, prisoners and the manna
—– The Yishai Fleisher Israel Podcast. Sharing the struggle and the miracle of Israel. The Yishai Fleisher show is a popular English-language podcast exploring Israeli life, politics and Jewish thought. Drawing on his experience as a journalist, legal and biblical scholar, IDF soldier and spokesman for the Jewish Community of Hebron, Yishai sheds light on everything from global and Middle East news to weekly Bible/Torah study, health, family, and of course, the amazing rebirth of Israel.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘I tell IDF soldiers: You’re doing one of the most incredible things done in the last 2,000 years’
Cpt. Rabbi Joshua Gerstein, chaplain of the Israel Defense Forces Artillery Corps 282 Fire Brigade, is a man on a mission—both spiritual and national. It’s one to which he has dedicated his life. Having immigrated to Israel from the United States to fulfill his Zionist dream, he went...
Comments / 0