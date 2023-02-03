Read full article on original website
Bills Ex & Halftime Retiree Vontae Davis Arrested
Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis, who is best known for retiring from the NFL at halftime in Week 2 of the 2018 season, was arrested Saturday.
Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Arrested
Davis infamously retired midway through a game during the 2018 season.
Bengals' Brian Callahan out of running for Cardinals' HC gig, Lou Anarumo a finalist
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been eliminated from the competition to be the next Arizona Cardinals head coach. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, however, has not. According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Cardinals informed Callahan and Vance Joseph that they were out of the hunt. Anarumo, Brian Flores and...
Carson Palmer Picks Between Joe Burrow And Patrick Mahomes For NFL's Best Quarterback
Palmer spent half his career in Cincinnati.
Could Bengals trade 1 top offensive weapon?
Could the Cincinnati Bengals potentially trade one of their top offensive weapons this offseason as an extension comes due? The post Could Bengals trade 1 top offensive weapon? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
NFL Announces Punishment For Trent Williams' Body Slam
Unfortunately for the San Francisco 49ers, one of the most memorable moments from Sunday's NFC Championship Game came in the fourth quarter, when star offensive lineman Trent Williams slammed Eagles defender K'Von Wallace to the ground. Williams was ejected from the game for the WWE-worthy ...
NFL fans bash Pro Bowl Games after Myles Garrett injury
So much for the theory that the new Pro Bowl Games flag football and skills competitions format would protect players from injury. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe in the Pro Bowl Games. #Browns star DE Myles Garrett is Read more... The post NFL fans bash Pro Bowl Games after Myles Garrett injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Former NFL Superstar Arrested
One of the better players to ever play the game of football, despite being a controversial figure, was arrested in Florida on Saturday. According to talk show host Andy Slater, former NFL cornerback and two-time pro-bowl superstar Vontae Davis was arrested on Saturday after crashing into a stopped car on the side of the highway. The car proceeded to then hit another person, who was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Vontae Davis was found sleeping on the shoulder of the highway.
7-time Pro Bowl WR announces his retirement
One of the best wide receivers of the past decade has called it a career. AJ Green on Monday announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared a post on Instagram thanking all those who have supported him on his football journey with the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals. View this post... The post 7-time Pro Bowl WR announces his retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Bengals Assistant Lands Second Head Coaching Interview With Arizona Cardinals
Cincinnati is trying to keep its arsenal of coaches.
Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks
Another report suggests that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the same page when it comes to contract talks. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Jackson and the Ravens may be as much as $100 million apart in talks about a new contract. That gap has led to the Ravens fielding trade... The post Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Seven-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires after 12 seasons
PHOENIX (AP) — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired on Monday after 12 seasons in the NFL. The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career. Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4...
Look: NFL World Praying For Former Star Wide Receiver
Prayers are pouring in for a former NFL star wide receiver who appears to be in need of some help. Over the weekend, former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown took to social media. Brown claims that a former NFL linebacker gave him CTE when he was hit in the helmet. "Antonio Brown says James ...
Ex-Pro Bowl CB arrested following crash that left person hospitalized
Former NFL defensive back Vontae Davis was arrested on Saturday following a car crash that left one person hospitalized. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reports that Davis was arrested in South Florida and charged with driving while under the influence. The 34-year-old allegedly crashed his car into a disabled vehicle on the side of... The post Ex-Pro Bowl CB arrested following crash that left person hospitalized appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical Condition
The National Football League world is reacting to another erratic comment today from former superstar and all-pro wide receiver Antonio Brown. Antonio Brown stated on his Instagram live stream that he blames his former teammate of the Pittsburgh Steelers, James Harrison, for giving him CTE and that since the hit he has been "super aggressive".
NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting one offensive skill player back for the Super Bowl and putting another on IR. Kansas City officially activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Monday, making him eligible to play Sunday if the team calls on him. At the same time, the Chiefs placed wide ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Big Retirement
One of the best receivers of the past decade is calling it a career. And what a career it was... Taking to social media on Monday, former Bengals-Cardinals star wideout A.J. Green announced that he's moving on to the next chapter of his life. I've never been a man of many words so I'll keep this ...
Ted Karras thanks Bengals fans as fundraising blows past goals
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras started a small thing upon his arrival in town via custom hats for those close to him, including his fellow offensive linemen. It quickly blew up into something so much more. Fast forward to now, Karras and those close to him started selling the hats...
