The Shoes a Pan American Games Silver Medalist Swears By Are on Sale During REI’s Epic End-of-Season Sale

If you've ever walked into an REI brick-and-mortar store, then you know that it's basically a gigantic Toys "R" Us for adults and adventure fanatics. It's especially a great place to be if you're looking for new active gear, like shoes. REI is one of the best places to go for sneaker deals, since it carries a lot of popular brands (and tends to have a lot of great deals on said popular brands). After eyeing what REI's latest end-of-season sale has in stock, we noticed a *ton* of great running sneakers (that pro runners swear by!) with slashed prices. We're talking Hoka, Saucony, Brooks, Altra—the list goes on and on.

Runners like Desiree Linden, a Pan American Games silver medalist and professional distance runner based in Charlevoix, Michigan wear by the aforementioned brands because they engineer comfortable, arch supportive shoes that can last for miles on end. Even more, these brands create breathable kicks that perform double duty as running and walking shoes (two for the price of one). Take the Hoka Clifton 8—which is discounted for nearly 20 percent off—for example. These kicks feature an ultra-light cushioned midsole that absorbs shock and impact upon each stride, making them the ideal training shoe. Another option, Saucony's Endorphin Speed 2 for speed and long training days is also on sale for a whopping 50 percent off.

No matter if you're an avid runner or running novice, REI's Running Sale features a ton of discounted kicks that will have you ready to hit the pavement.

Hoka, Clifton 8 — $113.00

Originally $140, now $113

A classic (and a constant best-seller) in Hoka’s lineup of shoes, the Clifton 8 is the shoe you’ll want in your running arsenal, especially for endurance runs, jogs, and walks. These baddies are equipped with a foam midsole for shock absorption, breathable mesh, and a cushioned footbed to keep your feet comfortable during long distances. Available in half sizes and two widths, this shoe is great for runners of all different foot types and sizes. Open road, here we come.

Sizes available: 6-12, in half sizes and two widths

Colors: 2

Saucony, Endorphin Speed 2 — $80.00

Originally $160, now $80

Speedwork or distance, Saucony’s Endorphin Speed 2 has got you covered. Engineered with a cushioned footbed and boat-like design, the Endorphin Speed 2 is designed to propel you into your next step (absorbing any shock from the surface you’re running on), giving you speed and comfort no matter how far you run. Lightweight and breathable—these shoes will have you running like Dash from The Incredibles.

Sizes available: 6-11, in half sizes

Colors: 4 (3 on sale)

Brooks, Ghost 14 — $70.00

Originally $100, now $70

Missed practice? Brooks Ghost 14 will catch you up to speed. Brooks (and especially the Ghost line) is a tried-and-true running shoe, and that’s thanks to its snug, comfortable fit, and it’s bouncy, shock-absorbing soles. These running shoes offer a generous amount of cushioning and a lace-up design to strap you in for the ride. Each stride feels plush and smooth to help you run fast and free of distractions.

Sizes available: 6-11, in half sizes

Colors: black peach

Altra, Lone Peak 6 Trail Running Shoes — $84.00

Originally $140, now $84

If you’re looking to switch up your usual run to something a bit more scenic, take the Altra Lone Peak 6 on your next trail jog. This shoe boasts a cushioned footbed, a rigid sole that keeps you balanced on rocks and gravel, and a large toe box so that your toes can spread out. Approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association, the Altra Lone Peak 6 will leave your feet in good hands. Afterwards, enjoy a glass of gravel on the rocks (pun intended).

Sizes available: 6-11, in half sizes and two widths

Colors: 3

New Balance, Fresh Foam 880v12 — $106.00

Originally $135, now $106

For a padded run, you can’t go wrong with a shoe from New Balance’s Fresh Foam line. The 880v12s are great for logging in the miles in hot temps because it has a responsive midsole and a breathable mesh upper that keeps your toes breezy. Enough said, let’s get jogging!

Sizes available: 5-12, in half sizes and two widths

Colors: 2

Nike, Zoom 5 Fly — $96.00

Originally $135, now $106

For speed work, I swear by Nike shoes. As the name implies, these kicks help you zoom off for miles. The foam midsole gives you more bounce per step, cushioning your feet and absorbing impact no matter how fast or far you’re traveling. It also has an articulated plate that propels your forward for smooth transitions. I also love the lace-up system, which keeps feet strapped in. This shoe marries functionality, stability, and comfort.

Sizes available: 6-11, in half sizes

Colors: 3 (2 on sale)

Hoka, Carbon X 2 — $140.00

Originally $180, now $140

Another Hoka shoe, the Carbon X 2 are another runner favorite. That’s because the carbon fiber plates propel runners forward with ease, enabling you to get in more per step. Also to love? The mesh uppers are breathable and the rubber outsole absorbs shock upon impact (shin splints, be gone). All in all, these shoes are great for training and clocking in the miles.

Sizes available: 5-11, in half sizes

Colors: 3

But wait, there's more!

