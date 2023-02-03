Read full article on original website
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
Lebanon-Express
Thousands killed by powerful earthquake and aftershocks at boarder of Turkey and Syria
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 3,400. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more.
Lebanon-Express
Major earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria; hundreds dead, many trapped
More than 500 people were killed and thousands injured on Monday, after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, collapsing buildings and triggering searches for survivors in the rubble. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.
Lebanon-Express
The moment the Chinese spy balloon was shot down, ordered by President Biden
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Lebanon-Express
Billings Gazette photos play role in White House response to China’s spy balloon
The president of the United States knew about the presence of the Chinese spy balloon for several days before it was spotted drifting over Montana. But, the White House wanted to keep it secret fearing news of the surveillance balloon would sabotage Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned diplomatic trip to China, the first such visit in five years, Bloomberg News has reported. Blinken was to go to China on Friday.
