Woman Concocts Genius Way to Stylishly Hide Chords

You've probably realized that not everything in your home is worth displaying, such as an ugly water boiler in the middle of the kitchen or cords and power strips.

That's why TikTok creator and DIYer Amanda Muster came up with a genius hack for hiding all the cords and power strips in her living room. Let's find out how!

That's a smart move, and so easy!

All she used was a CSA-standard power strip and a regular-weave basket. She just cut a hole in the basket with a wire cutter and placed the power strip inside. She then put the basket under the table and didn't put anything else in it or on top of it to prevent any possible fires from happening.

That's why she also added a disclaimer to her caption.

"Disclaimer: I used a CSA standard power strip. Attempt at your own risk. Do not put anything on top of or in the basket except the cords."

With that said, keep in mind that it might be a fire hazard, and if you can, look for a fire-resistant weave basket. Also, certainly make sure you use a CSA-standard power strip, not those cheap ones from the Dollar Store, as these can definitely become a fire hazard.

Aside from this being a little risky, perhaps, it is still a cute way of organizing loose cords and hiding power strips.

We love this hack!

