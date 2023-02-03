ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Joey Tomasso receives state Player of the Year award

VERONA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a special weekend for Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso. Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso has been named the Class C Player of the Year by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association. The junior received the award on Friday at Turning Stone Casino in Verona. The Wolverines and Tomasso had […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Abrams pours in 38, Elmira wins at Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Jalea Abrams continues to move up in the record books for the Express. The Elmira girls basketball team picked up a win on the road against Binghamton on Saturday 57-49. Jalea Abrams poured in a game-high 38 points for the Express. The senior guard passed Kiara Fisher for second place on […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Black Bears Win Fourth Straight, Handle Delaware at Home

The Binghamton Black Bears topped the visiting Delaware Thunder 8-2, thanks to a hat trick from Chad Lopez, and a four points from FPHL Player of the Month, Nikita Ivashkin. Binghamton has now won four games in a row. See the highlights above!
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton

Someone is $19,000 richer after the February 1 Take 5 evening drawing. The New York Lottery says a winning lottery ticket worth $19,533.50 was sold at the Weis Market on Upper Front Street in Binghamton. The winning numbers were 6-7-10-18-25. The winner has one year to claim their prize.
BINGHAMTON, NY
14850.com

Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill

A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
ITHACA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

More than Pizza opening Saturday on the Ithaca Commons

A new pizzeria opens this weekend in the same spot where Sammy’s Pizzeria closed in the fall on the Ithaca Commons. More than Pizza opens for business at 4pm Saturday. The new eatery will feature pizza, calzones, wings, burgers, subs, Italian-style dishes, and halal middle eastern food. They’re offering a free can of soda to the first 20 customers buying a slice of pizza.
WETM

One year later: Eric Smith released from prison after 27 years

One year later: Eric Smith released from prison after 27 years. One year later: Eric Smith released from prison after …. One year later: Eric Smith released from prison after 27 years. Austin Casey Tiktok. Jury begins deliberating in Dustin Drake trial. Jury begins deliberating in Dustin Drake trial. Mornings...
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy