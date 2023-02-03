Read full article on original website
Joey Tomasso receives state Player of the Year award
VERONA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a special weekend for Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso. Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso has been named the Class C Player of the Year by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association. The junior received the award on Friday at Turning Stone Casino in Verona. The Wolverines and Tomasso had […]
