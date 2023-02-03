Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bowser wants to tweak DC's revised criminal code
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s mayor said community feedback is what is driving her to send a number of amendments to the DC Council for the Revised Criminal Code Act. Bowser had previously vetoed the revised criminal code over concerns it would not make D.C. safer. The Council overrode her veto to pass the first revision of D.C.'s criminal code in more than 100 years. Right now, it would take effect in 2025.
Breakfast links: Alexandria’s African American Heritage Trails expanded over the weekend
Alexandria’s African American Heritage Trails expanded over the weekend. The new South Trail route, which opened this weekend, adds 19 new stops along the Alexandria waterfront. Each stop features different aspects of Black history in Alexandria and shares archaeological and historical findings with visitors. (WUSA9) After reporting a surplus...
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
Oh Mama Grill Officially Opens in Washington D.C
Back in August, we broke the news that Oh Mama Grill was launching in Washington DC, joining Char Bar as the only two glatt kosher meat restaurants in the U.S. capital. As of late January, the eatery is officially open for business in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the city.
First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens
The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release. It is co-owned...
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
Look What’s Coming Your Alexandria Neighborhood
Spring is working hard to get here but don’t be fooled, the rest of February and March are still coming to get us. But, the good news is that the sun is now setting after 5:30 pm!!! As always, Alexandria is abuzz with good food and drink and the Foodie Newz has all the details.
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities
Howard University and Georgetown University will launch a medical humanities center aimed at reducing health inequities. The post Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities appeared first on NewsOne.
Gallery Place | Shopping mall in Washington D.C.
Gallery Place is a small urban power center in Downtown Washington, D.C. in D.C.'s Chinatown and also in the F Street shopping district, the traditional downtown shopping and entertainment area. It is adjacent to Capital One Arena and the Gallery Place/Chinatown station of the Washington Metro rail is underneath the center. It measures 660,000 sq ft (61,000 m2) of which 250,000 sq ft (23,000 m2) is retail space; there is 2,200,000 sq ft (200,000 m2) of office space and 192 condominiums.
Formerly Incarcerated Prepare for Employment with McCourt School Career Advisors
Previously incarcerated citizens in the Washington, D.C. area from Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI) participated in an employment preparation program with career coaches at the McCourt School of Public Policy from August to December 2022. The McCourt Career Development team worked with 16 PJI students from the...
DC Teacher Named National Teacher of the Year Finalist
The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) selected on Jan. 25 Jermar “Coach” Rountree as one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year award. The CCSSO is a nonprofit organization of public officials who lead the departments of elementary and secondary education within the United States. Since 2000, the organization has run the annual National Teacher of the Year (NTOY) Program in order to promote leadership skills in educators while also celebrating their talents.
First Look: Eastern Market Vendor Spicy Water African Grill Opens Permanent Home Near U Street
A gust of cool air rushed into Spicy Water African Grill on 11th Street NW as a customer, Dionne, breezed through the front door of the new restaurant. “I went to Eastern Market and you weren’t there, so I came here to see if you were open,” she said cheerfully to the owner, Duraine Kouassi. Despite the 20 minute drive uptown between the Capitol Hill market and the U Street corridor, she said she had to get her half chicken combo.
DC councilman calls for 'increased police presence' after touting 'biggest reduction to MPD we've ever seen'
A Washington, D.C. councilman is calling for an increase in police presence after a shooting in the metro system, but voted for a $15 million cut to the police budget in 2020.
Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Saturday night in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 3800 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly before 11 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three men were conscious and breathing and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition and identity of the men are unknown at this time. A suspect was taken into custody but was later released. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the The post Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
VIEWPOINT: Stamp Out Gun Extremism
CW: This article discusses instances of gun violence. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources. On Jan. 21, a gunman shot and killed 10 people during a Lunar New Year celebration. On Jan. 23, seven people were shot and killed at a mushroom farm. More shootings were carried out at a high school Jan. 23 and a convenience store Jan. 24. Between this year’s 54 mass shootings and uncountable instances of community violence and suicide, guns have already killed 3,936 people in 2023 as of Feb. 3.
US Park Police pull body from Rock Creek
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from Rock Creek in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning. United States Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a call of a water rescue just after 1:30 a.m. According to a public information officer with the US...
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
