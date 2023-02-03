ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Al Nassr Captain Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Celebrate His First Goal In Saudi Pro League

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Instead of jumping, twisting and shouting "SIU" in trademark fashion, Ronaldo simply grabbed the ball, ran back to the halfway line and placed it on the center spot.

It took more than four and a half hours of game time but Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored his first goal for Al Nassr on Friday.

Ronaldo opened his Saudi Pro League goal account in an away game at the home of Al Fateh.

Nevertheless, the majority of the fans present at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium seemed thrilled when Ronaldo emphatically converted a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time.

Choruses of "SIUUU" were heard echoing around the stadium, in reference to Ronaldo's famous goal celebration.

But Ronaldo did not perform said celebration.

Instead of jumping, twisting and shouting in trademark fashion, he grabbed the ball, ran back to the halfway line and placed it on the center spot.

Ronaldo was likely relieved to have scored his first goal in the Saudi Pro League but he was clearly not satisfied with the position of his team.

The 37-year-old's goal arrived in the 93rd minute and made the score 2-2.

But Ronaldo wanted a winner.

Al Nassr pushed in vain to find a winning goal in the remaining four minutes of added time.

There was one more moment of action as Al Nassr lost Talisca to a straight red card.

Talisca had earlier scored his 13th goal of the season to extend his lead in the race for the Saudi Pro League's Golden Boot.

Al Nassr will now be without talisman Talisca while he serves a suspension.

His absence will increase the pressure on Ronaldo to deliver in front of goal.

Al Nassr's next fixture is another away league game on Thursday when they go to Al-Wehda.

If Ronaldo scores and Al Nassr get three points then fans will expect to "siu" a much more animated celebration.

