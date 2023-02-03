Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
Why Grey Hammett III is splitting with Latter & Blum to launch own office
Local commercial real estate agent Grey Hammett III is splitting from NAI Latter & Blum to launch Hammett Group Commercial Real Estate & Development. Previously called The Hammett Group at Latter & Blum, Hammett Group Commercial Real Estate & Development will continue to operate as a commercial brokerage and development company, according to Brandi Chambless, with Hammett Group, but will focus on delivering “hometown service” to clients in the Capital Region.
WAFB.com
Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of the historic Capitol Grocery store in the Spanish Town neighborhood is hoping to put an end to rumors that the business is closing. The owner said the store is not shutting its doors. A change in store hours and a sign placed...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge office occupancy remains down from pre-pandemic
It’s been three years since the pandemic sent the world’s workers home, and while many companies have returned to their corporate spaces, local experts say there is an overabundance of office space available in Baton Rouge. “It’s been a challenging environment for offices recently,” says Branon Pesnell, with...
Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana
Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
Arrest Announced in Louisiana Armed Robbery and Murder that Occurred in December 2022
Arrest Announced in Louisiana Armed Robbery and Murder that Occurred in December 2022. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has reported the arrest of a man suspected of the murder of Timothy Chapman during an armed robbery on December 19, 2022. The Baton Rouge Police...
Where to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The month of love can be more than celebrating romantic relationships, you can celebrate your friends too. In a USA Today article all about Galentine’s Day and its meaning, it says the holiday came from an episode of “Parks and Recreation” where the show’s lead went with a group of […]
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge native and sound designer wants to change how art form is seen
Next time you’re watching a film, just imagine how bland it’d be without accompanying soundscapes. No snow crunching under boots, creek behind the opening of a door, or shatter when a glass falls to the floor. Baton Rouge native and sound designer Mike James Gallagher wants to change...
theadvocate.com
Former Goudchaux’s building sold, could become location of self-storage units
A former Mid City office building once occupied by Goudchaux’s department store and Netflix has been sold to an Illinois real estate firm that could turn it into a self-storage facility. Baton Rouge QOZ Self-Storage LLC bought the building at 415 N. 15th St., said Matthew Shirley of Saurage...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
wwno.org
Baton Rouge law enforcement aims for positive traffic stop interactions with new program
Baton Rouge law enforcement recently adopted the new program, LightsOn! The initiative seeks to transform traffic stops from punitive interactions to more supportive encounters, where officers can provide drivers with vouchers rather than tickets. Christopher Csonka, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, tells us what this new program will entail.
Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Schools is looking to hire new substitute teachers. The school system announced there will be a Substitute Hiring Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 7. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center. The address is 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen, La.
Baton Rouge man wanted as suspect in Alexandria deadly shooting, officials say
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway
Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge deputy who rescued crash victim from drowning invited to State of the Union
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A deputy who rescued a crash victim from cold waters in January has been invited to the president’s State of the Union. Senator Bill Cassidy extended the invitation to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Will Bankston after his act of heroism.
Missing teen found, officials say
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baker Police Department said a missing teen has now been found. Police said Jamenson Anderson, 15, was reported missing around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. They said he was seen wearing black pants, a black hood, a gray Nike skull cap, and cartoon themes shoes.
theadvocate.com
Superhero theme set for Krewe Ascension Mambo parade
After the cancellation of the Gonzales Christmas parade, organizers of Krewe Ascension Mambo are expecting large crowds when their parade rolls at 2 p.m. Saturday. Krewe president Joy McMeller said this year's parade will have more floats, dance teams and bands and will include fire department trucks. Marvel superheroes is...
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton Rouge
Celebrate Love at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants this Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and a nice meal out is one of the primary ways to show the one you love just how much they mean to you. Celebrate your Valentine with dinner reservations at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants. Note that some events happen before February 14.
Comments / 0