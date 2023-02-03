ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot reaches $700M for Saturday's drawing

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $700 million ahead of Saturday's drawing.

If someone wins the jackpot on Saturday, they will be the first person to win a Powerball jackpot this year.

In addition, if the jackpot is won on Saturday, it will be the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot and the tenth-largest jackpot in the country.

The last time a Powerball jackpot was won was on Nov. 19. The lucky winner purchased the ticket in Kansas and won the $93 million jackpot.

According to Michigan Lottery officials, the last time a Michigan resident won the Powerball jackpot was on Feb. 12, 2020. A woman from Waterford won the $70 million jackpot.

Powerball tickets will be sold until 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Individuals who want to purchase tickets online can do so here .

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. and can be watched live here .

