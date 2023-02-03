ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade Star Wide Receiver This Offseason

Cincinnati might just have the best wide receiver tandem in all of football.

Since 2021, Bengals' wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have wreaked havoc on opposing secondaries. They've combined to tally 4,621 receiving yards and 35 receiving touchdowns together in just the last two seasons.

A new report from The Athletic this Friday, however, appears to indicate the receiver duo could be split up this offseason.

It claims that if the Bengals can't reach a contract extension with Higgins and his asking price is "outrageous," he "could be traded" for a top draft pick.

Higgins will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2023.

He's slated to make just under $3 million next season, a salary that's well under his expected extension price and overall market value.

Should Higgins' contract demands exceed what the Bengals are willing to pay this offseason, he'll certainly have plenty of suitors.

At just 24, Higgins has already put up two 1000-yard campaigns in addition to his 908-yard rookie year. Further, he's caught at least six touchdowns in each of his three career NFL seasons.

Expect more clarity surrounding Higgins' future with the Bengals as the NFL Draft approaches this April.

