ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NBA Fans Speculate What Will Happen With Kevin Durant When Kyrie Irving Leaves Nets

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LcD51_0kblII1B00

NBA fans are trying to get answers after Kyrie Irving requested a trade from Brooklyn Nets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrNN4_0kblII1B00

Credit: Fadeaway World

Just when everything appeared to be well between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, the player surprised the entire NBA world with a trade request from the team he's called 'home' since 2019. The talented point guard was doing incredible things on the court with the Nets, but after failing to come to terms on a new contract, Irving has made this decision.

This is a big shock, of course, but this is Kyrie Irving we're talking about here, and he can do unexpected things at any time, which is what happened today. Following a tumultuous tenure in Brooklyn, it seems like it's time for Kyrie to say goodbye .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Of course, nobody expected this, and while some are thinking about Kyrie's next destination, others are talking about the future of the team's other superstar, sidelined Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant Could Leave Brooklyn Nets After Kyrie Irving

Kevin also starred in one of these situations over the 2022 summer , setting the alarm at Barclays Center since he didn't want to continue on the team. In the end, he stayed put, but Steve Nash was fired a couple of games into the current 2022-23 NBA season.

Now, many fans are speculating about KD's future with the Nets once Kyrie is gone, either before the trade deadline strikes or in the 2023 NBA free agency. This is not a good signal for the Nets, and many are already debating where KD will go next once Kyrie is gone.

We're less than one week away from the trade deadline, and the Nets should move fast if they want to get something in return for Irving. Meanwhile, others are talking about what's next for KD, as many teams around the league would do anything to acquire his services.

Irving really stirred the pot with this trade request, and we'll have six days full of rumors of speculation regarding his future, Durant and the Nets.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news

The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress

Ben Simmons might be getting more buckets off the court than on the court these days. The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted with popular actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two were apparently together for a night out in New York City on Friday. Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and... The post Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Mavs are interested in Kyrie Irving trade

While Kyrie Irving’s problematic history on and off the court are certainly concerning, the Dallas Mavericks have a reason to be interested in the Brooklyn Nets star. The Mavs have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Irving after he requested a trade from the Nets. According to league sources, Dallas has been interested in acquiring the playmaker since the offseason when he first asked for a move away from Brooklyn, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Apparently, the team believes Jason Kidd can make things work with Kyrie, and Luka Doncic is more than capable of adapting alongside another ball-dominant player.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

LeBron James sends clear message on Lakers trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly exploring multiple trade deals to revamp their roster ahead of this week’s trade deadline. Multiple media reports say the Lakers are particularly interested in acquiring Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving. Lakers star LeBron James sent a clear message about that possibility on Saturday night: LeBron was asked if Kyrie Read more... The post LeBron James sends clear message on Lakers trade rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ONTARIO, NY
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy