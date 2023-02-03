NBA Fans Speculate What Will Happen With Kevin Durant When Kyrie Irving Leaves Nets

NBA fans are trying to get answers after Kyrie Irving requested a trade from Brooklyn Nets.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Just when everything appeared to be well between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, the player surprised the entire NBA world with a trade request from the team he's called 'home' since 2019. The talented point guard was doing incredible things on the court with the Nets, but after failing to come to terms on a new contract, Irving has made this decision.

This is a big shock, of course, but this is Kyrie Irving we're talking about here, and he can do unexpected things at any time, which is what happened today. Following a tumultuous tenure in Brooklyn, it seems like it's time for Kyrie to say goodbye .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Of course, nobody expected this, and while some are thinking about Kyrie's next destination, others are talking about the future of the team's other superstar, sidelined Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant Could Leave Brooklyn Nets After Kyrie Irving

Kevin also starred in one of these situations over the 2022 summer , setting the alarm at Barclays Center since he didn't want to continue on the team. In the end, he stayed put, but Steve Nash was fired a couple of games into the current 2022-23 NBA season.

Now, many fans are speculating about KD's future with the Nets once Kyrie is gone, either before the trade deadline strikes or in the 2023 NBA free agency. This is not a good signal for the Nets, and many are already debating where KD will go next once Kyrie is gone.

We're less than one week away from the trade deadline, and the Nets should move fast if they want to get something in return for Irving. Meanwhile, others are talking about what's next for KD, as many teams around the league would do anything to acquire his services.

Irving really stirred the pot with this trade request, and we'll have six days full of rumors of speculation regarding his future, Durant and the Nets.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.