Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Where Will Altria Stock Be in 1 Year?
Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock rose nearly 6% on Feb. 1 after its fourth-quarter report. The domestic tobacco leader's revenue (net of excise taxes) stayed nearly flat year over year at $5.08 billion but missed analysts' estimates by $70 million. Its adjusted earnings rose 8% to $1.18 per share and cleared the consensus forecast by two cents.
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
After dropping 19% in 2022, the S&P 500 has started the new year off on a strong footing, rising over 9%. This positive performance might have sparked renewed interest among investors, who have been waiting on the sidelines for things to turn back around. If this sounds like you, then it's probably a good idea to figure out what to invest in right now for the long term.
Why Berkshire Hathaway Is a No-Brainer Bear Market Stock
While the S&P 500 index has bounced back from last year's lows, there are still reasons to be worried about the economy and what stock markets could do in the near term. But instead of moving away from stocks, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro say finding strong businesses is a better approach. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) leads the way if you're looking for shelter in any coming storm.
Nasdaq Bull Market: Why It's Time to Buy Starbucks Stock
We could already be seeing the beginning of a bull market for Nasdaq stocks. And those include Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), the still-growing global coffee giant. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down the three key things that could make it a top stock you'll want to own in a bull market.
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Will the stock market rise or fall in 2023? Income investors can win either way. Any time is a good time to buy solid dividend stocks. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify unstoppable dividend stocks to buy in February. Here's why they chose Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
Best Stocks To Invest In 2023? 2 Wheat Stocks To Know
Wheat is a type of cereal grain that is widely cultivated and consumed around the world. It is a staple food for a large portion of the global population and is used in a variety of food products, including bread, pasta, and cereal. The demand for wheat is consistently high, making it a crucial commodity in the agriculture sector.
2 Reasons to Buy Johnson & Johnson, and 2 Reasons to Sell
There are plenty of reasons why many investors enjoy holding shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), one of the world's largest healthcare businesses. With the company's impressive track record of dividend payments and its pipeline's massive throughput of new medicines, it's clear that this stock will be around for the foreseeable future.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer by Next Year
The Nasdaq bear market took its toll on many consumer stocks, particularly ones tied to the tech industry. Numerous growth stocks lost more than three-fourths of their value, and a few fell by more than 90% from their high. But, as with all bear markets, the exchanges eventually right themselves...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Forget Pure-Play EV Stocks. Toyota (NYSE:TM) is Better
Pure-play EV stocks have generated a lot of buzz over the last few years, but many of these stocks are not profitable and trade at steep valuations. Investors would be wise to instead take a look at shares of the world's leading automaker, Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM). Not only does Toyota enjoy a large lead at the top of the global auto market, but the company’s stock looks like a Strong Buy based on its attractive valuation and sensible EV strategy.
Should Value Investors Buy Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
A Rare Earnings Miss Couldn’t Stop Apple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are fresh off a quarterly earnings miss, with sales slipping 5% year-over-year, marking the worst quarterly top-line decline in years. Still, Apple stock was resilient following the disappointing number, closing off Friday's session up 2.4% in a bloody day for tech stocks. I remain bullish as Apple stock shrugs off its forgettable quarter and moves on from headwinds that are bound to fade in time.
Can Peloton Stock Really Make an 'Epic Comeback?'
Has Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) finally reset itself? The connected fitness superstar exploded well beyond its capabilities at the beginning of the pandemic and then seemed to implode as it made strategic moves that failed to anticipate consumer demand. It's been a year since the company brought in a new and experienced CEO to get back on track, and Peloton looks a lot different than in the heady days of lockdowns.
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $223.78, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of...
DAL, UAL, or AAL: Which Airline Stock is Set to Fly Higher in 2023?
Major U.S. airlines experienced pent-up travel demand last year following significant losses due to COVID-led travel restrictions. However, staffing issues, higher fuel costs, disruptions caused by weather, and capacity restrictions had an adverse impact on airlines. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we pit Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) against each other to find Wall Street’s favorite airline pick in 2023.
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $42.72, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Put Your Kids (or Grandkids) Through College
There's perhaps no expense more terrifying in this country than four-year college education costs. According to data from U.S. News, the average annual tuition and fees at ranked colleges in the 2022-2023 year surpassed $10,400 for in-state public colleges, came in just shy of $23,000 for out-of-state public colleges, and nearly eclipsed $40,000 for private universities. This isn't pocket change, and the price of a college education keeps climbing.
3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement
Most people need to save more money for retirement. According to a report by Vanguard, the average American had about $141,500 saved for retirement. At the recommended annual withdrawal rate of 4%, it will only give them about $5,660 per year to live off of in retirement. Given those numbers,...
