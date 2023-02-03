Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
roi-nj.com
Walters completes phase one of income-restricted senior community in Branchburg
Construction on Walters’ new premium age (55+) and income-restricted apartment community has hit a major milestone, with the first residents set to move into Cornerstone at Branchburg this month, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 1000 Cornerstone Drive, the sustainably designed community will offer 150 housing units when...
tapinto.net
Hackensack Recreation Department Hosts Free Coding Program
Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Recreation Department will be hosting a free six-week computer coding class for students in fifth through eighth grade. Coding, also referred to as computer programming, is how we communicate with computers. Code instructs a computer on what to do, therefore writing code is similar to writing a set of instructions. Learning to write code will make it quicker to instruct computers on what to do or how to behave. You can create websites and apps, and process data through coding.
tapinto.net
Nutley Det. Lt. Mike Padilla Honored by Essex County Commissioners for Statewide Volunteer of the Year Award
NEWARK, NJ - Nutley Detective Lieutenant Michael Padilla was honored on Feb. 1 by the Essex County Board of County Commissioners for receiving the W. Cary Edwards Statewide Volunteer of the Year Award for 2022 from the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. Commissioner Leonard Luciano introduced Padilla,...
tapinto.net
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Named to the 2023 Newsweek America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers List
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is the second consecutive year the center has earned a place on the Newsweek list.
headynj.com
Aunt Mary’s Dispensary Opens 32nd NJ MMJ Dispensary
Aunt Mary’s medical cannabis dispensary opened in Flemington in Hunterdon County. They are New Jersey’s 32nd medical cannabis dispensary. They are the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Hunterdon County. Aunt Mary’s dispensary opened last Friday. They were previously known as Altus NJ. The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved them in the 2019-2021 New Jersey medical cannabis round last October.
tapinto.net
International Night of Celebration Benefits Project Self-Sufficiency
The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, February 25th, 6:00 p.m. The unique event was conceived more than 20 years ago by the former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column, John Brecher and Dorothy Gaiter. This year’s affair will include fine wines, sumptuous food, and an auction. Musical entertainment will be provided by the jazz quartet Meant to Be. In addition to the excellent wines which will be available, participants are also invited to bring their own bottle of wine along so that they can share their story about its origin with the other guests. The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Blake and Cathy Ellman, and Lou and Kathy Esposito.
tapinto.net
NJ Flags to Fly at Half-Mast on Feb. 8 in Honor of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
TRENTON, NJ – Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, to honor and remember Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Eunice Dwumfour,” said...
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
Somerville Makes Plans to Shuffle Rescue Squad and Fire Company
SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council is expected to authorize a memorandum of agreement at Monday night's meeting to begin talks with the Somerville First Aid & Rescue Squad to move its headquarters from its current flood-prone location on Park Avenue to the West End Hose Co. on High Street. The fire department will vacate its building and move into the borough's $31.5M Public Safety complex that will be built on Gaston Avenue, with completion expected mid- to late 2024. There's been an ongoing conversation between borough officials and the rescue squad relocating to the West End Hose Co. firehouse once the move into the new...
tapinto.net
Final Public Hearing on $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water Scheduled for Wednesday
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - One of the largest expenditures in the local water utility’s history is scheduled for final public hearing at Wednesday evening’s council meeting. The $60.5 million in funding is intended to permanently treat per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in all Ridgewood Water wells. Exposure to PFAS is...
Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates
WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or more members will pay an additional $54 dollars annually, while resident families with four or fewer will pay an additional $45, and individuals living in town will see a $20 annual hike, under the measure. Nonresidents families with five or more members will pay an additional $86 annually, while nonresident families with four or fewer members...
History Celebrated: City of Summit Police Department Remembers Former Chief Lonnie Davis
SUMMIT, NJ - In accordance with Black History Month, the City of Summit Police Department is proudly remembering the contributions and accomplishments of Lonnie Davis, the Department's 12th police chief, the second African American municipal police chief in Union County history, and Summit’s first black chief of police. Although Chief Davis died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 60, just three months after he was appointed to the agency’s top post in 1993, it does not diminish his legacy to the City of Summit and to the Police Department where he served faithfully for 38 years. Those who remember Chief Davis, as well as newspaper articles...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
tapinto.net
New Jersey Political Leaders React to the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
SAYREVILLE, NJ — Elected officials across party lines have expressed their sorrow and outrage at the shocking murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican who took office a little over a year ago on January 1, 2022. Governor Phil Murphy. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville...
tapinto.net
Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College
PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams.
tapinto.net
Denville Rotarians Sponsor Valentine's Day Blood Drive
DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
tapinto.net
Berkeley Heights Police Department Promotes Three Officers
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Three officers in the Berkeley Heights Police Department received promotions in front of friends, family, township officials, and a contingent of active and retired police officers. William Ives was promoted from lieutenant to captain, Frank Mea was promoted from detective sergeant to lieutenant and Brian Nigro...
CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death
Eyedrops being sold by New Jersey based Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited have been found to be contmaniated with a bacteria that could cause blindness, or worse, death. The eyedrops marketing as EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears have been linked to several incidents across the country, according to the CDC. The company is based out of the Lakewood Industrial Park in Ocean County. “FDA is warning consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination. Using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of The post CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death appeared first on Shore News Network.
Is FIOS Expanding its Service in Wayne? Mayor Vergano Shares 'Good News'
WAYNE, NJ – Every year around this time, Mayor Chris Vergano mentions Cablevision during his administrative report to the Wayne Town Council. He talks about the complaints he receives of the cost for their service and inquiries as to why there are no other TV and internet providers in Wayne - which isn't exactly true. According to Vergano a portion of the Second Ward in Wayne is an area serviced by Verizon Fios. So, each year, he writes Verizon Fios and asks them to expand their service and each year they reply, basically saying that they were not interested in expanding...
Should you take Paxlovid if your COVID symptoms are mild? NYC doctors weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You’ve tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), but you barely have a cold. The antiviral medication Paxlovid has been made available to U.S. citizens battling the virus — but should it be taken in extremely mild cases?. The answer depends on several factors, prominent...
Comments / 0