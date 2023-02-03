[UPDATE: Police say that the missing man has been found safe, and thanked the public for their help. What follows is the original story with a few details redacted.]BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police are seeking the public's help locating a man with dementia who went missing Sunday evening.Police say the man was last seen in the area of Normandale Boulevard and 94th Street.He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing about 165 pounds, and was wearing a brown jacket and dark blue pants.He's believed to be driving a 2010 gray Nissan Maxima with the license plate 385-XPL.Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington police or dial 911.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO