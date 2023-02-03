ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels Rumors: Expert Predicts LA Signs Free Agent All-Star Shortstop This Offseason

By Noah Camras
 3 days ago

There's still plenty of time to make an upgrade.

We're officially into February, which means we're getting really close to baseball season. Pitchers and catchers report later this month, and Spring Training will get underway before we know it. However, that doesn't mean teams are done making offseason moves , as there is still tons of talent available on the free agent market.

The Angels are likely to make at least one more move ahead of next season , and shortstop still remains a potential position of need. The guys at Bleacher Report played matchmaker with the best remaining free agents, and have the Angels landing longtime AL West shortstop Elvis Andrus .

A return to the AL West makes sense with the Los Angeles Angels, who do not have a shortstop better than Andrus.

Andrus ranked 12th among qualified shortstops in WAR and wRC+ last season, so the 34-year-old showed he can still be productive.

He's also better than Luis Rengifo, the Angels' No. 1 option at shortstop. The Angels have disappointed the past couple of seasons but have enough talent to compete if they stay healthy.

Andrus would definitely be an upgrade for the Halos , after enjoying a very impressive bounce back season in 2022. At the young age of 34, Andrus slashed .249/.303/.404 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs across the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox.

Andrus had an OPS+ of 103, just above league average , and proved extremely durable. He appeared in 143 games at the shortstop position, providing a ton of stability for his two squads.

Andrus is very familiar with the AL West, spending the first 12 years of his career with the Texas Rangers, and the next one-and-a-half with the Oakland Athletics. Maybe a season with the Angels is just meant to be.

Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens engaged to MLB star

SALINAS, Calif. — Actor, singer and Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to a Major League Baseball star. Video Player: How Vanessa Hudgens' BIZARRE Zoom Call Led To Love! (2021) TMZ reported on Thursday that Hudgens was engaged to Cole Tucker at the end of 2022. Tucker was a first-round...
SALINAS, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

One last-minute move Padres must make to round out roster

The San Diego Padres were expected to be a perennial World Series contender after pushing all their chips in to acquire Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Instead of immediately competing for championships, the Padres’ title hopes were marred last season by Fernando Tatis Jr. suddenly getting suspended for 80 games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
Halos Today

HalosToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/angels

