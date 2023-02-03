Angels Rumors: Expert Predicts LA Signs Free Agent All-Star Shortstop This Offseason

There's still plenty of time to make an upgrade.

We're officially into February, which means we're getting really close to baseball season. Pitchers and catchers report later this month, and Spring Training will get underway before we know it. However, that doesn't mean teams are done making offseason moves , as there is still tons of talent available on the free agent market.

The Angels are likely to make at least one more move ahead of next season , and shortstop still remains a potential position of need. The guys at Bleacher Report played matchmaker with the best remaining free agents, and have the Angels landing longtime AL West shortstop Elvis Andrus .

A return to the AL West makes sense with the Los Angeles Angels, who do not have a shortstop better than Andrus. Andrus ranked 12th among qualified shortstops in WAR and wRC+ last season, so the 34-year-old showed he can still be productive. He's also better than Luis Rengifo, the Angels' No. 1 option at shortstop. The Angels have disappointed the past couple of seasons but have enough talent to compete if they stay healthy.

Andrus would definitely be an upgrade for the Halos , after enjoying a very impressive bounce back season in 2022. At the young age of 34, Andrus slashed .249/.303/.404 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs across the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox.

Andrus had an OPS+ of 103, just above league average , and proved extremely durable. He appeared in 143 games at the shortstop position, providing a ton of stability for his two squads.

Andrus is very familiar with the AL West, spending the first 12 years of his career with the Texas Rangers, and the next one-and-a-half with the Oakland Athletics. Maybe a season with the Angels is just meant to be.