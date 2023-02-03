ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Verrazzano speed camera proposal proves that NYC program has always been a lie and a scam (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – You thought that the speed camera program couldn’t get any worse, did you?. It looks like a major escalation could be on the way. The Advance has reported that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new budget includes legislation that would allow speed cameras to be placed on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s other spans and tunnels.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
hstoday.us

New York Subway Crime Down as New Security and Safety Measures Implemented

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have announced new data that shows significant progress on subway and transit public safety initiatives introduced last year. Last October, the Governor and Mayor announced that the New York Police Department and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Police Department would surge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lansing Daily

Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook

An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’

The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
MANHATTAN, NY
Q 105.7

New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
96.1 The Eagle

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Hochul’s budget, a 29% hike over pre-COVID, sets up New York for a huge fiscal crash

Anyone who’d hoped that Kathy Hochul, now a duly elected governor, would finally show restraint in spending taxpayer money had to be bitterly disappointed by the $227 billion budget she rolled out last week. Her bottom line grows 2.4%, which sounds reasonable but — as Nicole Gelinas notes — is actually 29% higher than the state’s pre-COVID level. And it commits New York to an unsustainable, stratospheric spending baseline. Is all this spending absolutely necessary? Not by a long shot. Take Medicaid, a program badly in need of reform: Per the Division of Budget, New York will break $100 billion in outlays...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Progressives bewailing NYC’s black exodus have only themselves to blame

New York City’s black population has dropped 9% since 2000, with the exodus apparently accelerating after the eight disastrous de Blasio years. Advocates and officials wonder why, but there’s nothing unique about it: Black Americans mainly want the same things all Americans want.  The decline has been steepest among young black New Yorkers: The city’s number of black children and teens cratered by a fifth from 2010 to 2020. That means families are heading out — and many heading south.  Partly, it’s the city’s insane housing market, which is brutal on growing families. All the rent laws benefit the “haves”: people who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy