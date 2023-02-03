Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Newcastle held at home by West Ham
NEWCASTLE (Reuters) -Newcastle United failed to make the most of a dream start as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United that left them in fourth place in the Premier League on Saturday. Callum Wilson raced clear to put Eddie Howe’s team in front...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Al Hilal book Club World Cup semi-final against Flamengo
RABAT (Reuters) – Asian champions Al Hilal netted a late equaliser to take their Club World Cup clash against Wydad Casablanca into extra time as the match finished 1-1 before triumphing in a penalty shootout on Saturday. The Saudi Arabian side won the shootout 5-3 to secure a semi-final...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Navas steals limelight on mixed weekend for January signings
LONDON (Reuters) – Nottingham Forest have signed a mind-boggling 29 players since the summer in their bid to ensure their return to the Premier League is not a short one but perhaps the most important will be Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas. The former Real Madrid stopper was one...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Bayern go back on top by ending winless run with 4-2 victory at Wolfsburg
WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) – Bayern Munich scored three times in a stellar 10-minute spell in the first half to battle past hosts VfL Wolfsburg 4-2 on Sunday, ending their three-game winless run in the league and reclaiming the top spot. The Bavarians went into the match with club bosses...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Real’s Vinicius Jr victim again of racist abuse in Mallorca
(Reuters) – Mallorca fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. in their Son Moix stadium during their 1-0 upset win against the LaLiga holders on Sunday. Supporters could be heard calling the 22-year-old Brazilian player a monkey in a video published by streaming company...
Comments / 0