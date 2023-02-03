Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Camp Tapawingo to Host a Fundraising Banquet
A local campground aimed at helping girls build compassion, courage, and confidence has announced an upcoming fundraising banquet. The 16th Annual Friends of Wisconsin Camp Tapawingo Fundraising Banquet will be held at City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall in Manitowoc on April 1st. Those in attendance will help the camp,...
seehafernews.com
Second Generation Owners of Willmans Lunch Retire, Third Generation Takes Over
Following more than 25 years of ownership of Bud Willman’s Restaurant in Manitowoc, Jan and Ann Willman have retired, effective January 1st. The couple who resides in Francis Creek spoke with Seehafer News recently to reminisce about their years in business and also the decision to hang up the spatula and apron.
seehafernews.com
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside Completes 48th Affordable Home
Habitat for Humanity Lakeside recently dedicated its 48th affordable home, this one in Sheboygan. The Tin-Aye family was given the keys to their new home in the 1500 block of South 9th Street on January 31st. The Tin Family came to the United States as refugees, looking for a safe...
NBC26
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
seehafernews.com
Energybank CEO to Speak at a LightFair 2023
The Founder and CEO of Energybank in Manitowoc will be a part of a panel discussion on the Solar Lighting as a Service (SLaaS) Strategic Plan at the upcoming LightFair. Neal R. Verfuerth will be presenting his patented Fusion technology. Verfuerth is a 30-year industry veteran with a proven track...
Deployment ceremony held in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It was an emotional day in Neenah for two dozen Army reserve soldiers that will soon be deployed to the Middle East. “I knew going into today that it would be a little difficult, I don’t want to call it a final goodbye because nothing is final ever, but it’s that […]
seehafernews.com
Kids from Wisconsin Add Manitowoc to 2023 Audition Tour
The famed Kids from Wisconsin performing group has added Manitowoc to their 2023 audition tour. The program, which features musical and dance performers between 15 and 20 years old, will be at the Capitol Civic Center on March 2nd looking for more talent to add to their impressive lineup. The...
whbl.com
Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home
Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Dancers Take Home the Gold at State Championships
Two Manitowoc Lincoln High School dancers brought home the gold this weekend at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches State Championships. Senior Riley Johnson and Junior Kalina Chu took the top spot in the individual competition. The Lincoln team coached by Hayley Staudt and Emily Khail, also qualified...
WBAY Green Bay
One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities remind public to have chimneys inspected after weekend fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments responded to a chimney fire in Sheboygan over the weekend. On Saturday night, February 4, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a call concerning visible flames coming from the rooftop of the building at 5544 County Road J in Sheboygan. Crews arrived...
WBAY Green Bay
One hurt, 10 displaced by Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations
One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Ties Madison Area Co-Op in Game One of Weekend Double Header
A back-and-forth slugfest between the Manitowoc United and Madison Area Co-Op JV hockey teams ended in a 4-4 tie this morning (February 4th). Madison kicked off the scoring in the first period with a rare top corner snipe of Manitowoc goalie Daniel Karlin, but Manitowoc responded three minutes later with a shorthanded goal by Walker Lindboom.
seehafernews.com
No One Hurt In Fond du Lac Recycling Fire
It took firefighters and a big claw to put out the fire at a recycling center in Fond du Lac. The fire started yesterday morning at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal. Firefighters had to use a boom, and the recycling center used a claw to pull apart the pile of burning scrap and recyclable materials.
seehafernews.com
Door County’s Historic Rock Island Boat House Restoration Project to Receive Over $1.4 Million
The State of Wisconsin’s Building Commission has approved a grant of over $1.4 million to assist in the renovation of Door County’s historic Rock Island Boat House. Senator Andre Jacque, who is also on the Commission, announced that over $100,000 in grant funds were also approved to help maintain other state parks in and around the 1st Senate District.
WBAY Green Bay
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
seehafernews.com
Port of Green Bay Receives $2.4 Million for Harbor Maintenance and Improvement
The Port of Green Bay was recently named the recipient of $2.4 million in grant funding. This money will be used for three separate projects in the harbor. The Port itself will use $1 million to stabilize the shoreline at a port development project site at the mouth of the Fox River with bulkhead fill and dock wall construction.
