UK construction slips to near 3-year low but confidence rises – PMI
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s construction sector had its worst month in almost three years in January as rising borrowing costs hit house-building hard but builders turned more confident about the outlook for 2023, a survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the construction...
ECB’s Visco says caution warranted in policy tightening
MILAN (Reuters) -The European Central Bank can proceed “with the due caution” in tightening its monetary policy given that short-term inflation expectations dropped sharply and longer-term ones remain under control, a top policymaker said on Saturday. ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco, who is also the Bank of...
Bank of England’s Mann doubles down on backing for rate hikes
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Bank of England rate-setter Catherine Mann on Monday backed further increases in interest rates and warned that pausing, as some of her colleagues advocate, risked a confusing “policy boogie” if it turned out rates would need to rise again. After hiking interest rates to...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Euro zone investor morale rises for fourth month in a row
BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone improved for the fourth month in a row in February to reach its highest level since March 2022, but remained in negative territory as the possibility of a stagnant economy comes into focus, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index...
Turkey’s lira hits record low but rebounds after quake, stocks slip
LONDON (Reuters) – Turkey’s lira briefly dipped to a record low and its main stock market fell 1.35% on Monday as a major earthquake added to pressures from a strong dollar and the war in Ukraine, as well as a surprise inflation reading. The lira slipped to 18.85...
New look CBDCs and cryptomarket to emerge from turmoil, top BIS official says
LONDON (Reuters) – Cryptomarkets have not been killed off by last year’s turmoil, while the new wave of central bank digital currencies will face geopolitical limits, the Bank for International Settlements’ new innovation head has predicted. Dubbed the central bank to the world’s central bank, the BIS...
French, German ministers to tell U.S. don’t poach EU investments -sources
PARIS (Reuters) – France and Germany’s economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said. France’s Bruno Le Maire and Germany’s Robert...
