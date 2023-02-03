ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UK construction slips to near 3-year low but confidence rises – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s construction sector had its worst month in almost three years in January as rising borrowing costs hit house-building hard but builders turned more confident about the outlook for 2023, a survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the construction...
ECB’s Visco says caution warranted in policy tightening

MILAN (Reuters) -The European Central Bank can proceed “with the due caution” in tightening its monetary policy given that short-term inflation expectations dropped sharply and longer-term ones remain under control, a top policymaker said on Saturday. ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco, who is also the Bank of...
Bank of England’s Mann doubles down on backing for rate hikes

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Bank of England rate-setter Catherine Mann on Monday backed further increases in interest rates and warned that pausing, as some of her colleagues advocate, risked a confusing “policy boogie” if it turned out rates would need to rise again. After hiking interest rates to...
Euro zone investor morale rises for fourth month in a row

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone improved for the fourth month in a row in February to reach its highest level since March 2022, but remained in negative territory as the possibility of a stagnant economy comes into focus, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index...
New look CBDCs and cryptomarket to emerge from turmoil, top BIS official says

LONDON (Reuters) – Cryptomarkets have not been killed off by last year’s turmoil, while the new wave of central bank digital currencies will face geopolitical limits, the Bank for International Settlements’ new innovation head has predicted. Dubbed the central bank to the world’s central bank, the BIS...

