Autopsy results pending on body found during search for missing Lyft driver
OKECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Autopsy results are pending and could determine if human remains found over the weekend in Okeechobee are those of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Investigators said a badly decomposed body was found Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 70 and...
Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
Increase in construction thefts, burglaries likely to raise cost of building
The cost of building projects is likely going up even more as construction site thefts and burglaries become more and more common on the Treasure Coast. Port St. Lucie police responded Monday morning to a burglary at a construction site located off Southeast Becker Road, the third on the Treasure Coast in less than a week.
BOCA BRIDGES: Homeowner Strangles Another Homeowner, Caught On Ring Camera
Susan Falvey Arrested, Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Bridges homeowner spent part of the weekend in jail after she allegedly strangled a neighbor. The strangulation was captured by a Ring security camera. BocaNewsNow.com obtained the video and froze the key frame, […]
Still no identification on body found in Okeechobee County
There are still unanswered questions in the case of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Autopsy results could be released as soon as Tuesday to confirm whether the human remains found in Okeechobee County over the weekend were those of Gary Levin. Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said...
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn’t been heard...
Family and friends await answers after human remains found near missing Lyft driver's last location
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — People close to missing Lyft driver Gary Levin are waiting for answers afterhuman remains were found in Okeechobee, close to where the 74-year-old was last spotted. People close to Levin are waiting to see if those human remains are possibly him. Howard Rice has been Levin's...
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
Meet the 5 finalists for vacant Riviera police chief job
RIVIERA BEACH — Riviera Beach is expected to select a new police chief in February. City Manager Jonathan Evans, who will make the hire after a national search, is looking for a successor to Nathan Osgood. Osgood resigned last year after a pair of reviews found he did not...
Assault victim's family says Palm Beach County School District brushed them off
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team partnered with CBS12 News En Espanol to investigate a family's claims they were brushed off by the Palm Beach County School District because of a language barrier. They say they didn't know where else to turn, after their daughter...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash At Palmetto Park Road And U.S. 441
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:46 a.m. — there is a major crash at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and U.S. 441/SR 7. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection. Multiple cars are involved. We have learned one car may be […]
Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
Vehicle lands in canal after crash in western Boca Raton
Two people were taken to hospitals Monday morning after a vehicle ended up in a canal following a crash in southern Palm Beach County.
West Boca mother arrested in death of malnourished 1-month-old daughter
Delaila Pino LaSalle's infant daughter died last March of malnutrition. The mother's explanation? A cleft lip with which the child was born. The birth defect, Pino Lasalle told deputies, kept the child from nursing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigated the 1-month-old's death, and after months of interviews and consultations with doctors,...
Arrest made in shooting near Boynton Beach that killed bystander
BOYNTON BEACH —The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in what it called a "rolling gun battle" in December that killed a man in his home. A teen who turned 18 last month was arrested Jan. 31 and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center. The sheriff's...
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
Student arrested after loaded gun confiscated at Palm Beach Gardens HS
A student is in custody after a loaded gun was confiscated Monday at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, according to the Palm Beach County School District.
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
Former Piper's Angels leader found guilty of fraud after nonprofit's money went missing
A federal jury last week found a former Palm Beach County firefighter guilty of wire fraud related to the theft of more than $150,000 from the Piper's Angels Foundation, a North Palm Beach-based charity. The verdict in the case of Elizabeth Genna Suarez came Wednesday, following a three-day trial before U.S. Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks at the West Palm Beach federal courthouse. Jurors found Suarez guilty on three of the four counts she faced and not...
Boca man dies, 2nd seriously hurt in scooter-car collision
BOCA RATON — A 43-year-old Boca Raton man riding a motor scooter was killed, and his passenger seriously injured, in a two-vehicle collison Thursday afternoon, police said Friday. Didier Hurtado Estrada was riding his 2020 YNGF RevolutionX east on the right shoulder of West Palmetto Park Road, west of...
