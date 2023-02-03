ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Still no identification on body found in Okeechobee County

There are still unanswered questions in the case of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Autopsy results could be released as soon as Tuesday to confirm whether the human remains found in Okeechobee County over the weekend were those of Gary Levin. Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash At Palmetto Park Road And U.S. 441

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:46 a.m. — there is a major crash at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and U.S. 441/SR 7. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection. Multiple cars are involved. We have learned one car may be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Former Piper's Angels leader found guilty of fraud after nonprofit's money went missing

A federal jury last week found a former Palm Beach County firefighter guilty of wire fraud related to the theft of more than $150,000 from the Piper's Angels Foundation, a North Palm Beach-based charity. The verdict in the case of Elizabeth Genna Suarez came Wednesday, following a three-day trial before U.S. Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks at the West Palm Beach federal courthouse. Jurors found Suarez guilty on three of the four counts she faced and not...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

