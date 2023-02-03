ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kuroda defends BOJ’s current stimulus as best way to hit inflation target

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday defended his decade-long stimulus programme, saying there was “no better way” to aim at sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target. “With our monetary easing steps, we sought to stimulate economic activity and tighten the labour market...
Russia ready to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, Rosneft says

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Russia was willing to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market.
Brazil interest-rate cuts seen kicking off in Nov, cenbank survey shows

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Private economists now expect Brazil’s central bank to start cutting rates in November rather than September, a bank survey showed on Monday, after policymakers alerted last week that they were looking at holding rates longer than the market expected. The central bank signaled in its...
Euro zone investor morale rises for fourth month in a row

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone improved for the fourth month in a row in February to reach its highest level since March 2022, but remained in negative territory as the possibility of a stagnant economy comes into focus, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index...
ECB’s Visco says caution warranted in policy tightening

MILAN (Reuters) -The European Central Bank can proceed “with the due caution” in tightening its monetary policy given that short-term inflation expectations dropped sharply and longer-term ones remain under control, a top policymaker said on Saturday. ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco, who is also the Bank of...
New look CBDCs and cryptomarket to emerge from turmoil, top BIS official says

LONDON (Reuters) – Cryptomarkets have not been killed off by last year’s turmoil, while the new wave of central bank digital currencies will face geopolitical limits, the Bank for International Settlements’ new innovation head has predicted. Dubbed the central bank to the world’s central bank, the BIS...
Bank of England’s Mann doubles down on backing for rate hikes

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Bank of England rate-setter Catherine Mann on Monday backed further increases in interest rates and warned that pausing, as some of her colleagues advocate, risked a confusing “policy boogie” if it turned out rates would need to rise again. After hiking interest rates to...
Analysis-Dollar’s gyrations raise hedging costs for U.S. companies

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wild swings in global currencies hammered corporate earnings in the past year, and while forex markets have gotten less choppy, some companies are seeking ways to guard profits and lower hedging costs. Currency volatility drove the J.P. Morgan VXY G7 Index in September to its...
Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals – WSJ

(Reuters) – Abbvie will lift a self-imposed $2 billion limit on acquisitions and mergers placed following a $63 billion deal for Botox maker Allergan in 2020 that shot up its debt, the company’s chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal. Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the...
Factbox: Renault, Nissan detail joint projects to revive alliance

LONDON (Reuters) – Nissan and Renault on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault’s electric vehicles unit Ampere. The two companies gave details of new joint projects in Latin America, India and...
Nissan board also approved planned restructuring deal with Renault – source

PARIS (Reuters) – The board of Nissan has also voted in favour of reshaping its alliance with French carmaker Renault, a source said on Monday. The agreement, which will retool the two-decade-old alliance, had already got the backing from Renault’s board on Sunday. It will be formally unveiled on Monday in London.
Philippines coast guard chief says boosts South China Sea presence

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine Coast Guard has stepped up its presence in the disputed South China Sea by deploying additional vessels and conducting more sorties and overflights to protect maritime territory and the country’s fishermen, its chief said on Monday. Beijing’s sweeping claims of sovereignty over the...
Italy’s govt: global cyber attack did not come from state entity

ROME (Reuters) – The global ransomware hacking attack that targeted thousands of computer servers in Italy and other countries likely came from cybercriminals and not from a state or state-like entity, Italy’s government said on Monday. “No evidence has emerged pointing to an aggression by a state or...
China warns of more extreme weather in 2023

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s regions have been warned to prepare for more extreme weather this year after record-breaking temperatures and a lengthy drought played havoc with the country’s power supplies and disrupted harvests last summer. China’s southern regions need to brace for more persistent high temperatures and...
Retailers offering discounts on high-end iPhones in China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc’s iPhones 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones. Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of the JD.com’s app and Suning’s website showed. That is 800 yuan cheaper than the standard price on Apple’s official China website.
Timeline: Major deadly earthquakes in the past two decades

(Reuters) – Some of the world’s most deadly earthquakes in the past two decades are listed below, after a 7.8 magnitude quake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday and killed hundreds of people. – Aug. 14, 2021 – HAITI – A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern...

