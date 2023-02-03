Read full article on original website
Athletics-Six more Russians cleared as neutrals – but war ban keeps them out
(Reuters) – Six more Russians have been cleared by World Athletics to compete internationally as neutral athletes but they remain frozen out as their country is still banned from the sport following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended since 2015...
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
U.S. warned Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia’s war effort, official says
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to enforce existing bans, according to a senior U.S. official. Brian Nelson,...
Russia ready to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, Rosneft says
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Russia was willing to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market.
Russia applies more pressure, fierce fighting in Donetsk -Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
(Reuters) – Fierce battles are raging in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region as Russia intensifies pressure before the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. “Things are very difficult in Donetsk region – fierce battles,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “But...
Police tighten security as North Macedonia, Bulgaria honour national hero
SKOPJE (Reuters) – Police stepped up security on Saturday as North Macedonia and Bulgaria commemorated a 19th-century revolutionary claimed by both neighbours as a hero at a ceremony expected to be attended by nationalists from the two countries. The two Balkan states have had tense relations since 2020, when...
Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned
(Reuters) – Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while...
French, German ministers to tell U.S. don’t poach EU investments -sources
PARIS (Reuters) – France and Germany’s economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said. France’s Bruno Le Maire and Germany’s Robert...
China willing to restart trade exchange mechanism with Australia after talks
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years. The virtual meeting came after Chinese officials...
U.S. cautions citizens in Sweden over possible attacks in retaliation for Koran burning
WASHINGTON/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The U.S. embassy in Sweden has warned Americans in the country of possible retaliatory attacks in response to an incident where a far-right politician burned the Koran. “U.S. citizens are advised to use caution when going to public venues frequented by large numbers of people,” said...
UAE, France, India to cooperate on energy, climate -state news agency
(Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE), France and India established a tripartite cooperation initiative in several areas including energy and climate change and drew a road map to implement it, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Enas Alashray and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by...
Factbox-Turkey quake: international support and offers of aid
(Reuters) – Governments and international organisations have responded with offers of support after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria. Hundreds of people have been killed. U.N. WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION. WHO chief Tedros said its network of emergency medical teams has been activated to provide...
Italy’s govt: global cyber attack did not come from state entity
ROME (Reuters) – The global ransomware hacking attack that targeted thousands of computer servers in Italy and other countries likely came from cybercriminals and not from a state or state-like entity, Italy’s government said on Monday. “No evidence has emerged pointing to an aggression by a state or...
Cyprus presidential vote to go to runoff Feb 12, exit poll says
NICOSIA (Reuters) – Former Cypriot foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides was in the lead in Cyprus’s presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, but was likely to fall short of an outright majority and face a runoff on Feb. 12. Christodoulides, running as an independent, was seen taking...
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 300 dead, many trapped
DIYARBAKIR/ANKARA, Turkey (Reuters) -A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing about 300 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was...
Timeline: Major deadly earthquakes in the past two decades
(Reuters) – Some of the world’s most deadly earthquakes in the past two decades are listed below, after a 7.8 magnitude quake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday and killed hundreds of people. – Aug. 14, 2021 – HAITI – A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern...
