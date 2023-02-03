Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Related
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.
There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
waer.org
Jesse Edwards helps Syracuse close out Boston College
During Syracuse men’s basketball’s three game losing streak, starting center Jesse Edwards was relatively quiet. The Dutchman averaged 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in those contests. Edwards would have his hands full in a matchup with Boston College’s Quinten Post, one of the ACC’s premier big men. Jesse...
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse
Jan 24, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim watches play against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Takeaways From Syracuse's Win Over Vermont
The 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse season started on a good note on Saturday with a 7-5 victory over the University of Vermont Catamounts. It was mostly a battle of defense that resulted in a low-scoring affair, with only 12 goals being scored between both teams. Each side of the ball had some great ...
Jesse Edwards leads Syracuse over Boston College with career-high effort (final score, recap)
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — The Syracuse basketball team will visit Boston College at 5 p.m. Saturday in Conte Forum. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Boston College to see the latest updates. Final.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Benny Williams has quiet return to Syracuse lineup
Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak, downing Boston College, 77-68, on Saturday. Here are some quick hits from the game:. In his return, Benny Williams saw over six minutes of action, all in the first half. Jim Boeheim even gave him about three-and-a-half minutes on the floor at small forward, sharing the frontcourt with Maliq Brown and Jesse Edwards.
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
iheart.com
Should Jim Boeheim Coach the 2023-2024 Season at Syracuse University? Vote!
Syracuse Men's Basketball head coach Jim Boeheim hints at coaching the 2023-2024 season. Should he stay or go? CLICK HERE to vote in our Morning News Poll.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement
Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk. But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Former Pitt Great Brandin Knight Blasts Jim Boeheim, ‘A Lot of Us Know Who Got Paid’
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim has once again created national headlines with some controversial comments. The 78-year-old Boeheim, who’s in the midst of another disappointing season, seems to be indirectly blaming their struggles on the impact of the transfer portal and NIL opportunities for athletes. Syracuse is 14-10 and...
Hochul budget includes $10M to begin massive redevelopment near I-81 in Syracuse
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget includes money to kickstart an ambitious plan to transform the area near Interstate 81 in Syracuse into a new $800 million neighborhood with a mix of housing, shops, parks and community gardens. Hochul in a visit to Syracuse today said her budget proposal includes $10...
waer.org
Syracuse, Cazenovia home to significant moments in Black history
Local historians are recognizing the role Central New York played in the abolitionist movement this Black history month. The region is home to key moments of resistance to slavery in the 19th century. Cazenovia, about 25 miles southeast of the city of Syracuse, was the site of a historic event...
police1.com
N.Y. police contract would raise pay, provide LEOs with more backup and days off
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse city councilors today will consider a new five-year police contract that would give patrol officers 49 more days off each year while also increasing the number of cops on duty during the busiest shifts. The revamped patrol schedule – a key component designed to improve...
Joey Tomasso receives state Player of the Year award
VERONA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a special weekend for Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso. Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso has been named the Class C Player of the Year by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association. The junior received the award on Friday at Turning Stone Casino in Verona. The Wolverines and Tomasso had […]
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
Cicero-North Syracuse hoists Class AA wrestling trophy; 4 other teams crowned section champions
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad began the Class AA tournament on Saturday at its home base, and walked away with the crown. The Northstars compiled a score of 195.5. J-D/CBA, last year’s Class AA champions, came in second (188). Liverpool placed third (167), while Baldwinsville took fourth (120). West Genesee finished fifth (111).
cnyhomepage.com
Conflict of Interest; Little Falls mayor can’t lead Magicians past Mounties
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – It was a contentious matchup between Little Falls and Herkimer Friday night, no little part due to some smack-talk from Little Falls own mayor, Mark Blask, who happens to be one of the coaches of the Herkimer boys’ basketball team. The Mounties, despite being...
Air Force One departs Syracuse after Biden pays respects to family
Air Force One has departed from Syracuse’s Hancock Air National Guard base after President Joe Biden’s private family visit to Fairmount. The plane left about 2:20 p.m. The president’s brother-in-law, Michael E. Hunter, died last week. Hunter Biden joined his father for the quick trip Saturday. There...
Most expensive houses in Tompkins County, according to Zillow
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca almost seem to be hidden gems tucked away in the Finger Lakes. With two prestigious colleges, state parks, and the scenic views of Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County has a lot to offer. It comes as no surprise, then, that there is a wide […]
Comments / 0