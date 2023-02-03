ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.

There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Jesse Edwards helps Syracuse close out Boston College

During Syracuse men’s basketball’s three game losing streak, starting center Jesse Edwards was relatively quiet. The Dutchman averaged 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in those contests. Edwards would have his hands full in a matchup with Boston College’s Quinten Post, one of the ACC’s premier big men. Jesse...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Takeaways From Syracuse's Win Over Vermont

The 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse season started on a good note on Saturday with a 7-5 victory over the University of Vermont Catamounts. It was mostly a battle of defense that resulted in a low-scoring affair, with only 12 goals being scored between both teams. Each side of the ball had some great ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Benny Williams has quiet return to Syracuse lineup

Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak, downing Boston College, 77-68, on Saturday. Here are some quick hits from the game:. In his return, Benny Williams saw over six minutes of action, all in the first half. Jim Boeheim even gave him about three-and-a-half minutes on the floor at small forward, sharing the frontcourt with Maliq Brown and Jesse Edwards.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement

Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk.  But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse, Cazenovia home to significant moments in Black history

Local historians are recognizing the role Central New York played in the abolitionist movement this Black history month. The region is home to key moments of resistance to slavery in the 19th century. Cazenovia, about 25 miles southeast of the city of Syracuse, was the site of a historic event...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Joey Tomasso receives state Player of the Year award

VERONA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a special weekend for Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso. Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso has been named the Class C Player of the Year by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association. The junior received the award on Friday at Turning Stone Casino in Verona. The Wolverines and Tomasso had […]
WAVERLY, NY

