Syracuse, NY

WIBX 950

UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse, Cazenovia home to significant moments in Black history

Local historians are recognizing the role Central New York played in the abolitionist movement this Black history month. The region is home to key moments of resistance to slavery in the 19th century. Cazenovia, about 25 miles southeast of the city of Syracuse, was the site of a historic event...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community

Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: The need for continued awareness

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The originator of Black History Month, Carter Woodson, intended to explore modern black history as a starting point to deeper exploration beyond the arrival of enslaved Africans in the Americas, stating, “We are going back to that beautiful history and it is going to inspire us to greater achievements.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Producer from Tompkins County wins two Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, CA — A Man from Freeville won two awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards show. Music Producer & Engineer Lonnie Park, who was born in Ithaca, won "Best Immersive album" for his work on"Divine Tides" with Stewart Copland and Ricky Kej. Copland is a drummer and founding member of The Police.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Daily Orange

After SU changed trolley route to include Warehouse, students voiced concerns

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following last week’s changes to trolley routes to the Nancy Cantor Warehouse, students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts voiced concerns about access to transportation and funding at an academic listening session in the Warehouse auditorium on Friday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse men’s lacrosse starts the 2023 season with close victory over Vermont

2023 is an important year for Syracuse men’s lacrosse. After its worst season ever, the Orange needed to start off on the right foot. SU (1-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) faced Vermont (0-1, 0-0 America East Conference), where both sides traded runs throughout. When the dust settled though, the Orange outlasted the Catamounts 7-5.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Jesse Edwards helps Syracuse close out Boston College

During Syracuse men’s basketball’s three game losing streak, starting center Jesse Edwards was relatively quiet. The Dutchman averaged 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in those contests. Edwards would have his hands full in a matchup with Boston College’s Quinten Post, one of the ACC’s premier big men. Jesse...
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill

A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
ITHACA, NY

