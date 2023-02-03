Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Related
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ returns to the airwaves on The Beat
The time is just right for the return of Jus Mic. Jus Mic begins a new radio show on 96.5 / 100.3 The Beat (WMVN-FM) in Syracuse starting Monday, Feb. 6. He’ll host the afternoon drive weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on the rhythmic contemporary hit radio (CHR) station. “We...
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
waer.org
Syracuse, Cazenovia home to significant moments in Black history
Local historians are recognizing the role Central New York played in the abolitionist movement this Black history month. The region is home to key moments of resistance to slavery in the 19th century. Cazenovia, about 25 miles southeast of the city of Syracuse, was the site of a historic event...
cnycentral.com
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
CNY Inspirations: The need for continued awareness
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The originator of Black History Month, Carter Woodson, intended to explore modern black history as a starting point to deeper exploration beyond the arrival of enslaved Africans in the Americas, stating, “We are going back to that beautiful history and it is going to inspire us to greater achievements.”
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
cnycentral.com
Producer from Tompkins County wins two Grammy Awards
Los Angeles, CA — A Man from Freeville won two awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards show. Music Producer & Engineer Lonnie Park, who was born in Ithaca, won "Best Immersive album" for his work on"Divine Tides" with Stewart Copland and Ricky Kej. Copland is a drummer and founding member of The Police.
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
Daily Orange
After SU changed trolley route to include Warehouse, students voiced concerns
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following last week’s changes to trolley routes to the Nancy Cantor Warehouse, students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts voiced concerns about access to transportation and funding at an academic listening session in the Warehouse auditorium on Friday morning.
waer.org
Joey Spallina begins Syracuse career with pressure, expectations, and plenty of talent
The expectations are certainly through the roof for Spallina, but so is the talent. That talent will be showcased today with the ‘Cuse faithful watching in anticipation of greatness from Joey Spallina in his first outing in Orange. At age eight, Joey Spallina appeared on SportsCenter’s Top-10 for moves...
waer.org
Syracuse men’s lacrosse starts the 2023 season with close victory over Vermont
2023 is an important year for Syracuse men’s lacrosse. After its worst season ever, the Orange needed to start off on the right foot. SU (1-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) faced Vermont (0-1, 0-0 America East Conference), where both sides traded runs throughout. When the dust settled though, the Orange outlasted the Catamounts 7-5.
Downtown dining spot reopens with familiar face, a similar menu and some ‘tweaks’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jose Morales is ready. “Let’s go for it,” the new owner of the downtown Syracuse breakfast/lunch place formerly called Today’s Special said this week. “We are here for you.”. Morales opened the restaurant this week, about six weeks after Today’s Special closed....
waer.org
Jesse Edwards helps Syracuse close out Boston College
During Syracuse men’s basketball’s three game losing streak, starting center Jesse Edwards was relatively quiet. The Dutchman averaged 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in those contests. Edwards would have his hands full in a matchup with Boston College’s Quinten Post, one of the ACC’s premier big men. Jesse...
14850.com
Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill
A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
After nearly 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research reveals what happened to CNY man missing in Alaska
Brewerton, N.Y. — Nearly 50 years ago, Gary Frank Sotherden disappeared while trapping in a remote area of Alaska. His loved ones back in Central New York never knew for sure what happened to the 25-year-old man. Now, cold case investigators with the Alaska State Police have identified the...
