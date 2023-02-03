Read full article on original website
Heidi Klum Flirts With the Camera in Plunging Gold Gown
Heidi Klum stole the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards with her red carpet look, wearing a flashy gold gown with metal ring embellishments and a chain design, as well as a very plunging neckline, from the fashion brand The Blonds. But Klum shared a little more of the night...
A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed
We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Katie Holmes Glows in Rare Fresh-Faced Photos
Actress Katie Holmes doesn't share personal photos too often on social media, so when she does, it's definitely noteworthy, especially when the pictures show off her natural beauty. The 44-year-old posted an update on Instagram in honor of her close friend's birthday, captioning it, "Happy Birthday @briesarawelch ! We celebrate...
