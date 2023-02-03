Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant 'surprised' by Kyrie Irving's trade request
When Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving‘s request for a trade went public on Friday, it appears that the world was taken over by the news and what comes of it. Everything from why Irving requested the trade to where he could go was all over the Twittersphere. According to...
Luka Doncic’s big role in Dallas’ Kyrie Irving Nets trade
The basketball universe got absolutely stunned on Sunday when the Brooklyn Nets finally pulled the trigger on their divorce with point guard Kyrie Irving by sending him to the Dallas Mavericks via blockbuster trade. With Irving in the fold, the biggest question at the moment for the Mavs is whether he could co-exist with another ball-dominant figure in the form of no other than Luka Doncic.
Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization
One notable Dallas Mavericks figure appears to be on Team Kyrie Irving. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports this week that the Mavericks are looking to find a second star to pair with Luka Doncic. Fischer adds that Dallas head coach Jason Kidd has been considered a proponent of adding the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving,... The post Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS (WGHP) — Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks will be sending a 2029-first-round pick, a 2029-second-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Nets alongside Dorian-Finney Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Nets will send Irving and Markeiff […]
LeBron James 'disappointed' Lakers didn't get Kyrie Irving
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said Monday that his focus has shifted since he initially felt "disappointed" that his team did not acquire former teammate Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend. Irving, a veteran guard who had a rocky tenure with the Nets,...
Jayson Tatum, Celtics get best of Pistons once again
Jayson Tatum had another big game against Detroit with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Pistons 111-99 on Monday night. Tatum also surpassed the 30-point mark in Boston's first two games against Detroit this season. He had 31 points in a 128-112 win over the Pistons on Nov. 9 and 43 points in a 117-108 triumph three days later.
Nuggets to bring stars back for rematch with Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets made a strategic decision to not only bench most of their starters but not even have them board a plane for Minnesota this weekend. It ended as expected, with the Timberwolves rolling to a 30-point win on Sunday night. Now it's Minnesota's turn to be the visitor...
Pelicans to test new-found success vs. Hawks
The New Orleans Pelicans have rediscovered their offense. After averaging 103.9 points during a 10-game losing streak, the Pelicans have won twice in two nights, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 131-126 on Saturday and scoring a season-high point total in a 136-104 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. New...
After 'character' win, Knicks hit road to face Magic
After overcoming a 20-point deficit to win a game for the first time this season, the New York Knicks will try to carry the momentum into Tuesday's matchup against the host Orlando Magic. The Knicks' roller-coaster season hit a new peak over the weekend. One night after losing 134-128 in...
NBA schedules Wizards-Pistons makeup for March 7
The NBA announced Monday that the Washington Wizards-Detroit Pistons makeup date will be March 7, a move that also necessitated the rescheduling of two other games around it. The Washington-Detroit game, originally scheduled for last Wednesday, was postponed when the host Pistons were stuck in Dallas due to a winter storm.
Kyrie Irving has been traded from the Nets
Kyrie Irving, one of the most magnificent offensive talents the NBA has ever seen, has been traded from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Irving, 30, has been a double-edged sword in that he is also one of the most obstinate and mercurial players of this generation which often eclipses his virtuoso on-court performances. Therefore, when Irving demanded a trade this past week from the Nets, the team who is exasperated with Irving, happily obliged their pugnacious point guard.
Cavaliers use balanced attack to rout Wizards
Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Washington Wizards 114-91 on Monday. Donovan Mitchell had 21 points and Evan Mobley added 16 for Cleveland, which has won three in a row for the first time since Dec. 31-Jan. 4. Isaac Okoro scored 12 points and Caris LeVert had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane unsure on waiving no-move clause
Teams around the NHL are interested in longtime Chicago Blackhawks goal-scorer Patrick Kane, but the 34-year-old right winger is still in the process of deciding whether to waive his no-movement clause and welcome a trade away from his longtime NHL home. Speaking to reporters Monday, Kane said teams have reached...
