Orlando, Fla. – Mississippi State women's golf opened the 2023 portion with a stellar first eighteen holes of golf from the UCF Challenge on Sunday. After the first round of play, State is tied for third with host UCF shooting 277 (11-under par). The Bulldogs are five strokes back from Northwestern in second place and nine strokes back from the lead, currently held by second-ranked Wake Forest.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO