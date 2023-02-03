Read full article on original website
hailstate.com
Smith Earns SEC Player Of The Week Award
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Following back-to-back wins over South Carolina and Missouri, Tolu Smith was named SEC Player of the Week for the second time this season announced Monday by the conference office. Smith posted 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as he became the sixth MSU player since...
hailstate.com
Dawgs Defeat Tennessee In Double OT Thriller
STARKVILLE - Regulation wasn't enough as the Mississippi State women's basketball team used two overtime periods to knock off Tennessee, 91-90, in front of a crowd of over 5,000. The win moves the Bulldogs to 16-7 overall and 5-5 in the SEC, while the loss drops Tennessee's record to 17-9 overall and 8-2 in the SEC.
hailstate.com
WBK Preview: vs Tennessee
STARKVILLE – The Bulldogs are back in action Monday night inside The Hump after having a week off. Mississippi State will host Tennessee at 6 p.m. Monday in the first of its three games this week. GAME INFORMATION. Mississippi State (15-7, 4-5 SEC) vs RV/RV Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC)
hailstate.com
No. 11 Women’s Golf in Third After Record-Setting Second Round
Orlando, Fla. – Mississippi State women's golf completed a record-setting round of golf from the UCF Challenge on Monday. After the first 36 holes of play, State is third shooting 548 (28-under par). The Bulldogs are three strokes back from No. 2 Wake Forest in second place and six strokes back from the lead, currently held by Northwestern.
hailstate.com
Eleventh Ranked Women’s Golf Tied for Third After Opening Round of UCF Challenge
Orlando, Fla. – Mississippi State women's golf opened the 2023 portion with a stellar first eighteen holes of golf from the UCF Challenge on Sunday. After the first round of play, State is tied for third with host UCF shooting 277 (11-under par). The Bulldogs are five strokes back from Northwestern in second place and nine strokes back from the lead, currently held by second-ranked Wake Forest.
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: Dawgs Keep On Rolling
Mississippi State men's basketball won its third straight game over the weekend as the Bulldogs claimed a victory over Missouri. On the latest episode of Dear Ol' State, Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery discuss the win, then bring you exclusive interviews with Cameron Matthews, Tyler Stevenson and head coach Chris Jans. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
hailstate.com
37th Annual Super Bulldog Weekend presented by Pearl River Resort set for April 14-16, Features Brett Eldredge Concert
STARKVILLE – Headlined by an on-field concert with country music sensation Brett Eldredge at Dudy Noble Field, the 37th annual Super Bulldog Weekend, presented by Pearl River Resort, will be held April 14-16, on Mississippi State's campus. Bulldog fans have plenty to look forward to during the spring homecoming...
